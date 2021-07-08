Women Who Changed the World Mug
The mug, elevated. These heirloom quality bone china mugs are decorated with engaging illustrations depicting more than 40 remarkable women. From secret agents, scientists and suffragettes, to politicians, presidents and paleontologists—and of course writers—this amazingly detailed design celebrates women who have had a significant impact on the world, from Ancient Egypt through to the present day. Cleopatra, Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks, Frida Kahlo, Miriam Makeba, Mae C. Jemison, and Malala are some of the women from around the globe featured in this design. Each time you pick up one of these mugs, you’ll find more to look at in the wonderfully detailed illustrations, from each figure’s clothing to symbolic items they hold.shop.nybooks.com
Comments / 0