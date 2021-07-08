Women Who Changed the World Mug

The world wouldn’t be the place it is today without the sacrifices of those who have come before us. And, especially within BIPOC communities, it is important to look to and honor those who have paved the way for a better tomorrow. There is a long list of inspiring individuals to choose from; however, many of them are relegated to the sidelines in favor of more widely known and celebrated figures. This fact is glaringly apparent when it comes to women—most notably in the case of women of color. Therefore, it is that much more important to lift up their stories.