The Toronto Blue Jays should be considering extending Robbie Ra at the end of this season. He’s earned it. The Toronto Blue Jays took a gamble last November when they signed Robbie Ray for the 2021 season and he has given every reason to be considered a longer term piece for them. After trading for him in the shortened 2020 season, they were able to work on him walking the entire league and they must have liked the results since they wasted absolutely no time signing him for $8M, a sum that has seemed like a bargain thus far.