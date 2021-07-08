Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Twelve Subject Graph Notebook with Tabs

nybooks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a sophisticated variation on the iconic composition books introduced to French schoolchildren in primary school. This version has 12 sections, 5 sheets (10 pages) each, with four different colors of graph paper, with a tab on each sheet. It’s a one-stop organizational tool for people with multiple ongoing projects, whether they’re related to work, family, exercise, travel , finance, home , etc. and what needs to be done sooner rather than later. Or, use the notebook to record quotations and ideas, take notes, for monthly projects…the possibilities are endless.

shop.nybooks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notebooks#Exercise#French#Softbound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Manufacturing
Related
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

On writing clean Jupyter notebooks

10 recommendations for writing readable and maintainable notebooks. Notebooks are a magnificent tool to explore data, but such a powerful tool can become hard to manage quickly. Ironically, the ability to interact with our data rapidly (modify code cells, run, and repeat) is the exact reason why a notebook may become an obscure entanglement of variables that are hard to understand, even to the notebook’s author. But it doesn’t have to be that way. This post summarizes my learnings over the past few years on writing clean notebooks.
MusicNo Treble

Scale the Summit Releases “Subjects”

Scale the Summit has returned with their seventh studio album, entitled Subjects. The instrumental trio of Chris Letchford, Kilian Duarte, and Charlie Engen took a different approach for the record by inviting guest vocalists on each track. Subjects features Ross Jennings (HAKEN), Courtney Laplante (Spiritbox), Eric Emery (Skyharbor), Mike Semesky (Raunchy), Joesph Secchiaroli (The Reign Of Kindo), Eli Cutting, Garrett Garfield, and Renny Carroll.
Sciencearxiv.org

On the Hat Guessing Number of Graphs

The hat guessing number $HG(G)$ of a graph $G$ on $n$ vertices is defined in terms of the following game: $n$ players are placed on the $n$ vertices of $G$, each wearing a hat whose color is arbitrarily chosen from a set of $q$ possible colors. Each player can see the hat colors of his neighbors, but not his own hat color. All of the players are asked to guess their own hat colors simultaneously, according to a predetermined guessing strategy and the hat colors they see, where no communication between them is allowed. The hat guessing number $HG(G)$ is the largest integer $q$ such that there exists a guessing strategy guaranteeing at least one correct guess for any hat assignment of $q$ possible colors.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Mutually-aware Sub-Graphs Differentiable Architecture Search

Differentiable architecture search is prevalent in the field of NAS because of its simplicity and efficiency, where two paradigms, multi-path algorithms and single-path methods, are dominated. Multi-path framework (e.g. DARTS) is intuitive but suffers from memory usage and training collapse. Single-path methods (e.g.GDAS and ProxylessNAS) mitigate the memory issue and shrink the gap between searching and evaluation but sacrifice the performance. In this paper, we propose a conceptually simple yet efficient method to bridge these two paradigms, referred as Mutually-aware Sub-Graphs Differentiable Architecture Search (MSG-DAS). The core of our framework is a differentiable Gumbel-TopK sampler that produces multiple mutually exclusive single-path sub-graphs. To alleviate the severer skip-connect issue brought by multiple sub-graphs setting, we propose a Dropblock-Identity module to stabilize the optimization. To make best use of the available models (super-net and sub-graphs), we introduce a memory-efficient super-net guidance distillation to improve training. The proposed framework strikes a balance between flexible memory usage and searching quality. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our methods on ImageNet and CIFAR10, where the searched models show a comparable performance as the most recent approaches.
Video Gamestowardsdatascience.com

How to turn your boring graphs into a video game

Tutorial for easily turning R graphs into Unity game levels. Executives will never sleep through your presentations again. I promise. Some heroes wear capes. Other heroes may have plungers, swords, rocket launchers, or gravity guns. But not our hero. No, our hero dual wields his legendary laptop and TI-83 calculator....
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A rainbow connectivity threshold for random graph families

Given a family $\mathcal G$ of graphs on a common vertex set $X$, we say that $\mathcal G$ is rainbow connected if for every vertex pair $u,v \in X$, there exists a path from $u$ to $v$ that uses at most one edge from each graph in $\mathcal G$. We consider the case that $\mathcal G$ contains $s$ graphs, each sampled randomly from $G(n,p)$, with $n = |X|$ and $p = \frac{c \log n}{sn}$, where $c > 1$ is a constant. We show that when $s$ is sufficiently large, $\mathcal G$ is a.a.s. rainbow connected, and when $s$ is sufficiently small, $\mathcal G$ is a.a.s. not rainbow connected. We also calculate a threshold of $s$ for the rainbow connectivity of $\mathcal G$, and we show that this threshold is concentrated on at most three values, which are larger than the diameter of the union of $\mathcal G$ by about $\frac{\log n}{(\log \log n)^2}$.
Computersarxiv.org

Connected $k$-partition of $k$-connected graphs and $c$-claw-free graphs

A connected partition is a partition of the vertices of a graph into sets that induce connected subgraphs. Such partitions naturally occur in many application areas such as road networks, and image processing. We consider Balanced Connected Partitions (BCP), where the two classical objectives for BCP are to maximize the weight of the smallest, or minimize the weight of the largest component. We study BCP on c-claw-free graphs, the class of graphs that do not have $K_{1,c}$ as an induced subgraph, and present efficient (c-1)-approximation algorithms for both objectives. In particular, due to the (3-)claw-freeness of line graphs, this also implies a 2-approximations for the edge-partition version of BCP in general graphs.
Computersarxiv.org

Private Graph Data Release: A Survey

The application of graph analytics to various domains have yielded tremendous societal and economical benefits in recent years. However, the increasingly widespread adoption of graph analytics comes with a commensurate increase in the need to protect private information in graph databases, especially in light of the many privacy breaches in real-world graph data that was supposed to preserve sensitive information. This paper provides a comprehensive survey of private graph data release algorithms that seek to achieve the fine balance between privacy and utility, with a specific focus on provably private mechanisms. Many of these mechanisms fall under natural extensions of the Differential Privacy framework to graph data, but we also investigate more general privacy formulations like Pufferfish Privacy that can deal with the limitations of Differential Privacy. A wide-ranging survey of the applications of private graph data release mechanisms to social networks, finance, supply chain, health and energy is also provided. This survey paper and the taxonomy it provides should benefit practitioners and researchers alike in the increasingly important area of private graph data release and analysis.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Graph-theoretic estimation of reconfigurability in origami-based metamaterials

Origami-based mechanical metamaterials have recently received significant scientific interest due to their versatile and reconfigurable architectures. However, it is often challenging to account for all possible geometrical configurations of the origami assembly when each origami cell can take multiple phases. Here, we investigate the reconfigurability of a tessellation of origami-based cellular structures composed of bellows-like unit cells, specifically Tachi-Miura Polyhedron (TMP). One of the unique features of the TMP is that a single cell can take four different phases in a rigid foldable manner. Therefore, the TMP tessellation can achieve various shapes out of one originally given assembly. To assess the geometrical validity of the astronomical number of origami phase combinations, we build a graph-theoretical framework to describe the connectivity of unit cells and to analyze the reconfigurability of the tessellations. Our approach can pave the way to develop a systematic computational tool to design origami-based mechanical metamaterials with tailored properties.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On Hamiltonicity of regular graphs with bounded second neighborhoods

Let $\mathcal{G}(k)$ denote the set of connected $k$-regular graphs $G$, $k\geq2$, where the number of vertices at distance 2 from any vertex in $G$ does not exceed $k$. Asratian (2006) showed (using other terminology) that a graph $G\in\mathcal{G}(k)$ is Hamiltonian if for each vertex $u$ of $G$ the subgraph induced by the set of vertices at distance at most 2 from $u$ is 2-connected. We prove here that in fact all graphs in the sets $\mathcal{G}(3)$, $\mathcal{G}(4)$ and $\mathcal{G}(5)$ are Hamiltonian. We also prove that the problem of determining whether there exists a Hamilton cycle in a graph from $\mathcal{G}(6)$ is NP-complete. Nevertheless we show that every locally connected graph $G\in\mathcal{G}(k)$, $k\geq6$, is Hamiltonian and that for each non-Hamiltonian cycle $C$ in $G$ there exists a cycle $C'$ of length $|V(C)|+\ell$ in $G$, $\ell\in\{1,2\}$, such that $V(C)\subset V(C')$. Finally, we note that all our conditions for Hamiltonicity apply to infinitely many graphs with large diameters.
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

Towards Building a Food Knowledge Graph for Internet of Food

Background: The deployment of various networks (e.g., Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile networks) and databases (e.g., nutrition tables and food compositional databases) in the food system generates massive information silos due to the well-known data harmonization problem. The food knowledge graph provides a unified and standardized conceptual terminology and their relationships in a structured form and thus can transform these information silos across the whole food system to a more reusable globally digitally connected Internet of Food, enabling every stage of the food system from farm-to-fork.
Computersvmware.com

vcenter update tab missing

After either an update or renewing the certificates (probably the latter) update manager has disappeared. I and assuming its the same problem as that afflicted this server with the VAMI port, not having the cert chain available (https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2136693) I am assuming this as port 9087 on this server returns that...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Equivalent Laplacian and Adjacency Quantum Walks on Irregular Graphs

The continuous-time quantum walk is a particle evolving by Schrödinger's equation in discrete space. Encoding the space as a graph of vertices and edges, the Hamiltonian is proportional to the discrete Laplacian. In some physical systems, however, the Hamiltonian is proportional to the adjacency matrix instead. It is well-known that these quantum walks are equivalent when the graph is regular, i.e., when each vertex has the same number of neighbors. If the graph is irregular, however, the quantum walks evolve differently. In this paper, we show that for some irregular graphs, if the particle is initially localized at a certain vertex, the probability distributions of the two quantum walks are identical, even though the amplitudes differ. We analytically prove this for a graph with five vertices and a graph with six vertices. By simulating the walks on all 1,018,689,568 simple, connected, irregular graphs with eleven vertices or less, we found sixty-four graphs with this notion of equivalence. We also give eight infinite families of graphs supporting these equivalent walks.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Subrepresentations in the homology of finite covers of graphs

Let $p \colon Y \to X$ be a finite, regular cover of finite graphs with associated deck group $G$, and consider the first homology $H_1(Y;\mathbb{C})$ of the cover as a $G$-representation. The main contribution of this article is to broaden the correspondence and dictionary between the representation theory of the deck group $G$ on the one hand, and topological properties of homology classes in $H_1(Y;\mathbb{C})$ on the other hand. We do so by studying certain subrepresentations in the $G$-representation $H_1(Y;\mathbb{C})$.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Survey of Knowledge Graph Embedding and Their Applications

Knowledge Graph embedding provides a versatile technique for representing knowledge. These techniques can be used in a variety of applications such as completion of knowledge graph to predict missing information, recommender systems, question answering, query expansion, etc. The information embedded in Knowledge graph though being structured is challenging to consume in a real-world application. Knowledge graph embedding enables the real-world application to consume information to improve performance. Knowledge graph embedding is an active research area. Most of the embedding methods focus on structure-based information. Recent research has extended the boundary to include text-based information and image-based information in entity embedding. Efforts have been made to enhance the representation with context information. This paper introduces growth in the field of KG embedding from simple translation-based models to enrichment-based models. This paper includes the utility of the Knowledge graph in real-world applications.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

The spum and sum-diameter of graphs: labelings of sum graphs

A sum graph is a finite simple graph whose vertex set is labeled with distinct positive integers such that two vertices are adjacent if and only if the sum of their labels is itself another label. The spum of a graph $G$ is the minimum difference between the largest and smallest labels in a sum graph consisting of $G$ and the minimum number of additional isolated vertices necessary so that a sum graph labeling exists. We investigate the spum of various families of graphs, namely cycles, paths, and matchings. We introduce the sum-diameter, a modification of the definition of spum that omits the requirement that the number of additional isolated vertices in the sum graph is minimal, which we believe is a more natural quantity to study. We then provide asymptotically tight general bounds on both sides for the sum-diameter, and study its behavior under numerous binary graph operations as well as vertex and edge operations. Finally, we generalize the sum-diameter to hypergraphs.
Technologystudyfinds.org

Survey: Most people prefer reading paper books over digital books on tablets, phones

LONDON — Digital books on tablets, smartphones, and devices like Amazon’s Kindle are certainly convenient, but according to a new survey most people still prefer a good old fashioned paper book. There’s just something satisfying about turning the page and holding a physical book in one’s hands, as over two-thirds of adults say they always opt for a real book over digital reading.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Graph Kernel Attention Transformers

We introduce a new class of graph neural networks (GNNs), by combining several concepts that were so far studied independently - graph kernels, attention-based networks with structural priors and more recently, efficient Transformers architectures applying small memory footprint implicit attention methods via low rank decomposition techniques. The goal of the paper is twofold. Proposed by us Graph Kernel Attention Transformers (or GKATs) are much more expressive than SOTA GNNs as capable of modeling longer-range dependencies within a single layer. Consequently, they can use more shallow architecture design. Furthermore, GKAT attention layers scale linearly rather than quadratically in the number of nodes of the input graphs, even when those graphs are dense, requiring less compute than their regular graph attention counterparts. They achieve it by applying new classes of graph kernels admitting random feature map decomposition via random walks on graphs. As a byproduct of the introduced techniques, we obtain a new class of learnable graph sketches, called graphots, compactly encoding topological graph properties as well as nodes' features. We conducted exhaustive empirical comparison of our method with nine different GNN classes on tasks ranging from motif detection through social network classification to bioinformatics challenges, showing consistent gains coming from GKATs.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

EGC2: Enhanced Graph Classification with Easy Graph Compression

Graph classification plays a significant role in network analysis. It also faces potential security threat like adversarial attacks. Some defense methods may sacrifice algorithm complexity for robustness like adversarial training, while others may sacrifice the clean example performance such as smoothing-based defense. Most of them are suffered from high-complexity or less transferability. To address this problem, we proposed EGC$^2$, an enhanced graph classification model with easy graph compression. EGC$^2$ captures the relationship between features of different nodes by constructing feature graphs and improving aggregate node-level representation. To achieve lower complexity defense applied to various graph classification models, EGC$^2$ utilizes a centrality-based edge importance index to compress graphs, filtering out trivial structures and even adversarial perturbations of the input graphs, thus improves its robustness. Experiments on seven benchmark datasets demonstrate that the proposed feature read-out and graph compression mechanisms enhance the robustness of various basic models, thus achieving the state-of-the-art performance of accuracy and robustness in the threat of different adversarial attacks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy