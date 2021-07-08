Listening sessions planned to discuss uses of Yolo County juvenile detention facility

Yolo County will be looking for community guidance on how best to use the juvenile detention facility, as the facility’s population dwindles. The juvenile hall in Yolo County — located at 2880 E. Gibson Road in Woodland — has seen a large decrease in bookings over the last few years. The average daily population was reported at 20 per day in 2015, and fell to three per day in 2020, as reported to the Board of Supervisors in April.