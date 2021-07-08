Things to do this weekend in and around San Antonio: Vanilla Ice, Bill Maher, Pat Green, Ms. Pat, Cactus Pear
This weekend’s entertainment options include the return of a couple of annual events, CineFestival and the Cactus Pear Music Festival, plus a strong comedy lineup. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: This comedian and actor is hunkered down in San Antonio for a monthlong run of his “Beyond The Fluffy World Tour — Go Big Or Go Home.” The final shows will be taped for a Netflix special. 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle. $55-$65, tobincenter.org.www.expressnews.com
