San Antonio, TX

Things to do this weekend in and around San Antonio: Vanilla Ice, Bill Maher, Pat Green, Ms. Pat, Cactus Pear

By Compiled by Shawna Davis
expressnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend’s entertainment options include the return of a couple of annual events, CineFestival and the Cactus Pear Music Festival, plus a strong comedy lineup. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: This comedian and actor is hunkered down in San Antonio for a monthlong run of his “Beyond The Fluffy World Tour — Go Big Or Go Home.” The final shows will be taped for a Netflix special. 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle. $55-$65, tobincenter.org.

