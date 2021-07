Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced a statewide vaccine incentive program and introduced a new director for the Department of Health and Senior Services. Parson has previously expressed hesitancy about offering prizes in exchange for vaccination, which he considers to be a matter of personal responsibility. But, only about 40% of Missourians are vaccinated according to DHSS numbers. Parson stressed personal responsibility again Wednesday as he unveiled the Missouri VIP campaign, Parson said vaccinations will not be mandated in Missouri, and he encouraged people living in the state to talk to their doctors and other health care leaders in their own communities to learn accurate information about vaccination.