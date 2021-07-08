Cancel
Isanti County, MN

Looking back at the Isanti County Historical Society arson fire

By Sam Klocksien
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day ten years ago, the Isanti County Historical Society found itself becoming a significant bookmark in the county’s history as a fire ripped through their building. Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 8, 2011, as most of the community was starting the day, a fire at the Isanti County Historical Society (ICHS) was on its way to destroying thousands of historic artifacts and the building that housed them. Area firefighters from Cambridge and Braham fought as hard as they could to extinguish the flames. Newspapers, photos, textiles, books, and furniture fed the flames while ash and embers reigned down on emergency personnel. Finally, when the flames were extinguished, everyone’s worst fears were realized; the relatively new building and most of its contents were destroyed.

