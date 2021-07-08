Edward Gorey’s Escape from the Evil Garden Board Game

A board game for fans of slightly dark humor, based on the book The Evil Garden, an Edward Gorey classic. Join a party of unsuspecting gentlefolk fighting to survive an afternoon stroll in The Evil Garden. As you roll the die to make your way through the maze, you’ll encounter plants and animals that want to trap you, crush you, drown you, and carry you away. Search for the safest path, use your character’s traits to your advantage, and decide whether you’ll risk it all in order to sprint ahead. The first person to escape the garden wins! The game is designed for 2–6 players, ages 10 and up. Playing time is 30–60 minutes.