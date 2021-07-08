Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Witcher: What To Expect from WitcherCon

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow is the day Witcher fans have been waiting for, as Netflix and CD Projekt Red are teaming up for the first-ever WitcherCon. While we have to wait just a bit longer for the big event to begin, we thought it best to get you all prepped and ready for what you can expect from it, as there is likely to be reveals and behind the scenes details on not just season 2 of The Witcher but also looks at the franchise's other spinoffs and projects in the realms of Anime, gaming, comics, and more when WitcherCon kicks off on July 9th.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristofer Hivju
Person
Adjoa Andoh
Person
Graham Mctavish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Witchercon#Projekt Red#The School Of The Wolf#Triss#Bruxa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Netflix Announces 'The Witcher' Season 2 Premiere Date and Debuts Trailer at WitcherCon

Capping a spotlight conversation with Henry Cavil, Netflix debuted the Season 2 trailer of “The Witcher,” which will hit the streamer on Dec. 17. The announcement comes as fans gathered virtually at the first-ever WitcherCon. The global digital convention presented deep dives into the making of “The Witcher” games, live action series and anime film, in addition to a host of panels that included cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Reveals New Details, Gameplay at WitcherCon

The newest game in CD Projekt’s Witcher franchise made an appearance during the first ever WitcherCon event this week with more details shared on The Witcher: Monster Slayer. This augmented reality game features some of the monsters Witcher players will have become quite familiar with by now, but it shows them from a very different perspective. The Witcher: Monster Slayer adopts a Pokemon Go-like system using real-world locations and fictional monsters, and we learned much more about it today.
Milwaukie, ORbleedingcool.com

New Witcher Graphic Novels from Dark Horse Announced at Witchercon

Dark Horse Comics announced a new series of graphic novels based on The Witcher novel and video game franchise coming next year at WitcherCon last Friday. The publisher will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's short stories, starting with The Witcher: A Grain of Truth in April 2022. Below, see the press release issued by Dark Horse containing more info about the release.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Witcher Season 2: A Guide to Everything Released During WitcherCon

In case you didn't hear, Netflix and CDPR hosted the first-ever WitcherCon virtual event on Friday, and to say that fans of the streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher didn't leave disappointed would be an understatement, By the time Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion, and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had finished working their magic, fans learned the series was coming back for its second season on December 17th. But trust us, that wasn't even close to all. There were new preview images, new key art, a reveal of the episode titles, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and… yes… the first official teaser trailer. In fact, there was so much that we decided to compile it all into one collective guide to what you need o know about the second season- starting with preview images and some choice quotes from the team.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Witcher Wraps WitcherCon with Official Season 2 Teaser Trailer

C'mon! Did you really think Netflix was going to wrap WitcherCon without an official teaser trailer for The Witcher Season 2? I mean, look at everything they put out there before they released it. A date announcement video, an episode titles/logo reveal video, preview images, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and even confirmation that December 17th was the return date. Still, having the streaming service and showrunner & EP Lauren S. Hissrich cap the day off with that will make it pretty hard for fans of the show to say they walked away disappointed. Oh, and one more thing before you get to the teaser? A brand new Season 2 image of Roach:
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Unrecognizable: Ciri’s physical change for the Witcher season 2 on Netflix

The second season of The Witcher in Netflix it is closer than ever and the expectation is increasing. After meeting the December 17, 2021 Like the premiere date, previews and news regarding the characters began to appear. Among them, an aspect that involves Characteristic: the princess of Cintra, played by Freya Allan, suffered a resounding physical change from the first episodes. Look the photos!
Video GamesGamespot

Grab The Witcher For Free And The Entire Franchise On Sale To Celebrate WitcherCon

The first-ever WitcherCon is taking place today, with the promise of exciting news for the Witcher across both its TV series and games. In celebration of the event, CD Projekt Red and its in-house digital distribution platform, GOG, are running some incredible specials on the entire franchise of games as well as offering digital goodies for WitcherCon viewers.
Video GamesNME

WitcherCon teases free TV-inspired DLC for ‘The Witcher 3’

As part of WitcherCon, CD Projekt Red has announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will receive free DLC (downloadable content) alongside the next-gen update planned for later this year. The announcement tweet states “Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix”. The DLC will be free,...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What is the new monster from the second season of The Witcher shown at WitcherCon? We tell you everything we know

The cast of The Witcher offered us a little hint during WitcherCon about a new monster that will appear in the second season of the series: a Leshy. During the panel dedicated to the series, several members of the cast chatted about different aspects of the characters and showed a brief preview of a new creature, which actor Paul Bullion (Lambert) identified as a Leshy, who lives in the forest. A short and haunting video showed what appeared to be a long, clawed hand in the shape of a tree branch sitting on a table, although since much of the body is made of tree branches, it is possible that this is a piece of the beast. already dead … or not.
ComicsComicBook

The Witcher Reveals New Season 2 Images at WitcherCon

Today's a day for Witcher fans, as Netflix and CD Projekt Red have teamed up for the first-ever WitcherCon. So far we've had panels and interviews with stars of the show and the people behind the show and the games, and we even got a release date for the highly anticipated season 2. We also got a few new images, including our first look at Jaskier's season 2 look, some of Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen, and our first look at Lambert as he trains with Ciri. We also got a brand new poster for the show, and you can check out all of the new images starting on the next slide.
ComicsPlayStation LifeStyle

WitcherCon: The Witcher Anime Streaming in August, Japanese Folklore-Inspired Witcher Manga Announced

Netflix has announced that The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf anime will stream on August 23rd this year. Check out a trailer below. Nightmare of the Wolf focuses on Geralt’s mentor Vesemir. “Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise,” reads an official synopsis.
ComicsIGN

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf - Official Trailer

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf anime movie acts as a prequel to The Witcher TV show. Vesemir, voiced by Theo James, slays monsters to try to escape poverty. In The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Vesemir will embark on an adventure to defeat a strange new monster. However, this quest will also force him to confront his past. Beau DeMayo is co-producing the movie alongside the main Witcher show's showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. This anime film is also directed by Kwang Il Han.
ComicsComicBook

The Witcher: Blood Origin Will Reportedly Start Filming Soon

There's quite a bit to look forward to when it comes to The Witcher franchise these days, as not only are we getting season 2 of the main show but also an anime film (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) and a prequel series in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Nightmare is right around the corner while The Witcher hits this December, and now production is gearing up on Blood Origin. Thanks to a new report from Redanian Intelligence, we might have a lock on the location and timeframe for the beginning of filming.
TV Seriesgamepressure.com

The Witcher Season 3 Already in Preparation

Season 2 of The Witcher hasn't premiered yet, and already work has begun on the next one. Work on the script for The Witcher Season 3 has begun;. Shooting will probably start in early 2022. On December 17, 2021, we will see what Netflix has offered viewers for The Witcher...
Comicsgamerevolution.com

The Witcher’s Vesemir gets his own bath scene in the upcoming anime

The first trailer for the upcoming The Witcher anime movie, Nightmare of the Wolf, is here, with cast information and a release date. On top of that, it contains one hell of a bathtub scene. Despite being animated, the trailer shows off the main character, Vesemir, shirtless in a bath. It’s already looking to rival the fan reaction to Henry Cavill’s topless scenes in the Netflix show, and Geralt’s bathing scenes in The Witcher games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy