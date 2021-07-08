Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-Polish central bank stays put on rates but raises CPI forecast

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

(Adds CPI and GDP projections, economic details)

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged on Thursday, it said in a statement, keeping borrowing costs at a record low to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic even as it raised its inflation forecasts.

Central and Eastern Europe are facing some of the highest inflation on the continent, but despite rate hikes in the Czech Republic and Hungary, Poland’s central bank governor, Adam Glapinski, has said it is too soon to act and that the rise in inflation is temporary.

The main interest rate was left unchanged at 0.1%. All other interest rates were also left unchanged.

On Wednesday, the Romanian central bank also opted to wait before acting on worries about inflation, keeping its key rate on hold.

In its latest economic forecasts, Poland’s central bank said that inflation is expected to be 3.8-4.4% in 2021 and 2.5-4.1% in 2022, up from the 2.7–3.6% and 2.0–3.6% forecast in March.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) targets inflation of 2.5%, plus or minus one percentage point.

“Taking into account the sources and the expected temporary nature of inflation exceeding the NBP’s target, as well as the uncertainty about the robustness and scale of the economic recovery, NBP is keeping interest rates unchanged,” it said in a statement.

It forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.1-5.8% in 2021 and 4.2-6.5% in 2022, compared with the 2.6–5.3% and 4.0-6.9% forecast in March.

It said it would continue to buy government and government-secured bonds on the secondary market, as well as offering bill discount credit aimed at refinancing loans granted to businesses by banks. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper in Warsaw Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Central Bank#Romanian#Nbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Poland
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Related
Personal Financejack1065.com

ECB to lift bank dividend restrictions after Sept

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will lift restrictions on bank dividend payments and share buybacks beyond September, it said on Friday, clawing back a crisis measure that forced lenders to retain capital during the pandemic. “The latest macroeconomic projections confirm the economic rebound and point to reduced uncertainty,...
Currenciesinvezz.com

USD/RUB forecast after the hawkish Russia Central Bank decision

The USD/RUB pair declined sharply after the latest Russia Central Bank decision. The bank hiked interest rates to 6.50%, the biggest jump since 2014. This decision came as Russia’s inflation rose above the bank’s 4.0%. The USD/RUB price declined to the lowest level since July 6 after the latest Central...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Russia Central Bank Hikes Key Rate By 100 Basis Points As Expected

(RTTNews) - Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points on Friday, to bring the inflation to the target. The Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate to 6.50 percent from 5.50 percent. The outcome of the meeting came in line with economists' expectations.
BusinessUS News and World Report

ECB Member Villeroy: Totally Justified to Keep Accommodative Monetary Policy for Now

PARIS (Reuters) - European Central Bank member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday it was totally justified to keep an accommodative monetary policy for now. Villeroy, who is also the governor of the Bank of France, also told BFM Business radio that the ECB sees the mid-point of its forecast horizon for a 2% inflation target coming in around 12-18 months in the euro zone.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Russian central bank set to hike rates

* South African rand worst weekly performer, down 2.3%. * Markets see Russian central bank hiking rates by 100 bps. July 23 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks and currencies headed on Friday for weekly losses on fears that a rise in COVID-19 cases could dent an economic recovery, while Russia’s rouble edged lower ahead of a possible interest rate hike.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields unfazed by mixed PMIs, weigh ECB's stance

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields sought direction on Friday and were little moved by mixed business activity readings from the region’s largest economies, while investors continued to digest Thursday’s ECB policy decision. Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from...
Economywincountry.com

ECB’s Wunsch uncomfortable with multi-year commitment on rates: CNBC

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers Pierre Wunsch said on Friday he was uncomfortable with the ECB’s new guidance, which has been taken as a commitment not to raise interest rates for five or six years. “My dissent shouldn’t be dramatised,” Wunsch, the Belgian central bank governor, said in...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

GBPEUR Sees a Sharp Rebound with ECB Stimulus Plans

The GBPEUR exchange rate rallied 0.69% on Thursday to cap a strong two-day rebound in the pound sterling. The European Central Bank implied that rates will remain low for a long time, while stimulus will also be applied for an extended period. The GBP to EUR now trades above the...
BusinessNews Channel Nebraska

Europe's central bank could print another $1 trillion and then some

Interest rates are primed to stay low in Europe for a very long time as central bankers add to the trillions they've already printed to stimulate the economy. The European Central Bank signaled that it would keep interest rates low for longer on Thursday following a change in its approach to prices that will allow policymakers to keep pouring on stimulus until they're confident that inflation will get to 2% and stay there.
BusinessUS News and World Report

ECB Pledges Record Low Rates to Reach 2% Inflation

The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to help sluggish inflation in the euro zone rise back to its elusive 2% target. ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference the bank was committed to "a persistently accommodative monetary policy...
BusinessFXStreet.com

When is the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 11:45 GMT. The ECB adjusted the inflation target to a symmetric 2% at the conclusion of the strategy review earlier this month. Moreover, ECB President Christine Lagarde hinted at a change to the central bank's guidance last week, making this week's meeting very important. While the ECB is widely expected to keep its monetary policy settings unchanged, the market focus will be on any significant changes in the forward guidance.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as investors weigh ECB's stimulus pledge

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback * Flash estimate shows Canadian factory sales up 1.9% in June * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.7% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, July 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, giving back some of its gains over the last two days as dovish guidance from the European Central Bank helped to boost the greenback against a basket of major currencies. The Canadian dollar was 0.2% lower at 1.2575 versus the greenback, or 79.52 U.S. cents, after trading a range of 1.2529 to 1.2593. The U.S. dollar broadly rose after the ECB's pledge to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer pressured the euro , with the central bank warning that the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus posed a risk to the euro zone's recovery. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so threats to global economic growth could weigh on the loonie. On Monday, the currency touched a five-month low at 1.2807. Still, oil extended strong gains made in previous sessions on expectations of tighter supplies until the end of the year. U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% at $70.80 a barrel. In domestic data, a preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada showed that manufacturing sales rose 1.9% in June, led by the transportation equipment industry. The Canadian retail sales report for May is due on Friday, which could offer further clues on the strength of the domestic economy. Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 1.6 basis points at 1.206%. On Monday, it touched a five-month low at 1.097%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
BusinessForexTV.com

Indonesia Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, as the economy is projected to grow less than previously expected due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. The board of governors of Bank Indonesia, on Thursday, decided to hold the the BI 7-Day reverse repo...
BusinessForexTV.com

Euro Weakens As ECB Pledges To Keep Interest Rates Lower For Extended Period

The euro depreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank left its key interest rates and the pandemic emergency purchase programme unchanged and pledged to keep interest rates at their present or lower levels until inflation attains the 2 percent target. The...
CurrenciesMetro International

Euro slips; U.S. dollar inches higher in volatile trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged higher overall in choppy trading on Thursday, moving with the ebbs and flows of risk sentiment, while the euro fell as investors digested the European Central Bank statement and comments by its president. The U.S. currency hit its highest level in more than three...
BusinessDailyFx

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

The July FOMC meeting is just around the corner, and given the uptick in concerns around the delta variant, the upcoming meeting may draw heightened interest. Traders shouldn’t expect much color before July 28, however, as the Fed is officially in its communications blackout period. Fed fund futures are now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy