Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV Strike Deal to Stream Universal Titles After Peacock
Earlier this week, an exciting partnership was announced between Universal Pictures and the streaming service Peacock, which confirmed that the studio's theatrical releases will debut on the service four months after they land in theaters, with Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV now confirming a new partnership with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group that will see these titles finding a home on these services. Four months after films debut on Peacock, they can be found on Amazon Prime Video, while the free, ad-supported IMDb TV will feature exclusive releases such as The Invisible Man, F9, and Sing 2. Additionally, the services will begin adding beloved titles from Universal's vast library of films.comicbook.com
