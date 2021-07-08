Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV Strike Deal to Stream Universal Titles After Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming app, with tens of thousands of hours of free programming, plus more shows, movies, sports and originals if you pay. Peacock's free tier will stream the bulk of programming of the Tokyo Olympics, which begin Friday, but only paying members can access everything on the service. Typically that means you need to pay to watch full seasons of its originals like Dr. Death, its new true-crime drama show; Boss Baby 2 (aka The Boss Baby: Family Business), the animated Dreamworks sequel in theaters now; and, most likely, One of Us Is Lying, the teen crime thriller based on a best-selling book, coming soon.