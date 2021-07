My lack of knowledge or concern about football is famed to the point where it became an occupational hazard. When I worked on the police desk at the Home Office over 20 years ago, I had to attend these tense meetings at Scotland Yard about countering football hooliganism. I was fine on the policy bit but come the tea break, I found myself alone while all the chaps chattered away about the weekend’s games. I was in my early twenties and the only woman in the room. It wasn’t ideal.