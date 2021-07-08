A new bottom line
Buying Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Opening a restaurant in the former Lombardo's building in Albany. Investing in a law firm. Ed and Lisa Mitzen’s family foundation is building a new model of philanthropy.www.bizjournals.com
Buying Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Opening a restaurant in the former Lombardo's building in Albany. Investing in a law firm. Ed and Lisa Mitzen’s family foundation is building a new model of philanthropy.www.bizjournals.com
The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/albany
Comments / 0