Albany, NY

A new bottom line

By Robin K. Cooper
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 15 days ago
Buying Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Opening a restaurant in the former Lombardo's building in Albany. Investing in a law firm. Ed and Lisa Mitzen’s family foundation is building a new model of philanthropy.

