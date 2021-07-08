Spirent Communications Establishes Regional HQ at Bell Works

Spirent Communications has established its new regional headquarters at Bell Works in Holmdel with the expansion of office and lab spaces, Somerset Development has announced. Spirent, a leading provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity and positioning, has relocated employees from its affiliate Eatontown office to the Bell Works metroburb, which is now home to 130 Spirent employees. The lease expansion brings Spirent’s footprint at Bell Works to a total of 35,000 square feet.