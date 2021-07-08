Day Out With Thomas

Destination Good Times! Thomas the Tank Engine is rolling into the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie, WA with the Party Train Tour, July 9 - 11 and 16 - 18, 2021. Hop on board for a real train ride with Thomas and grab your party pass to pick up favors at stops along the way. Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, stop in the party corner for lawn game fun, have a blast in the bubble zone, watch the model trains, and check out the pop up gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag! We're back on track for delivering fun and memories with this two-hour experience designed around your safety. Capacity will be limited, masks will be mandatory, and advance tickets are required.