ST. PAUL — The Minnesota State Fair, Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association and Christensen Farms are offering scholarships to rural Minnesota youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2021-22 The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship, established in 1994, awards up to 20 scholarships of $1,000 each. The scholarships are funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation. In addition, Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the nation, funds an additional $1,000 scholarship named the Christensen Family Scholarship. These scholarships are available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2021-22.