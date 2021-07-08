Cancel
Fairfax County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAIRFAX AND EAST CENTRAL PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES At 131 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Ridge, or near Woodbridge, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Dale City, Springfield, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, Lake Ridge, Burke, Montclair, Lorton, Franconia, Newington, West Springfield, Fairfax Station, Hayfield, Mason Neck and Occoquan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
