Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vegetarian

Men eat meat to feel like a real man: study says

By Alex Mitchell
New York Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of fellas are sure to have beef with this research. Men have a tendency to eat meat so they’re perceived as manly, and changing that gender stereotype could lead to a reduction in carne consumption, according to a UCLA study reported by the Daily Mail. “Shifting men’s perceptions of...

nypost.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manly#Gender Stereotypes#Gender Roles#Fish#The Daily Mail#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
UCLA
Related
Agriculturekunc.org

Meat And Meat-Substitutes: One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other

The manufacturers of plant-based meat substitutes have done quite a bit of work to make their products as meat-like as possible. That includes adding beet or berry extracts to imitate blood and upping the protein content using sources like soy, mushrooms and mung beans. "But foods are much more complicated...
HealthWTHI

Red and processed meat linked to heart disease, mega study says

Eating beef, lamb, pork and processed meats will increase your risk of coronary heart disease later in life, according to a new meta-analysis of studies on over 1.4 million people who were followed for 30 years. Also called coronary artery disease, the condition is the leading cause of death and...
Food SafetyTelegraph

It’s wrong to tell people to stop eating meat

There is much good in Henry Dimbleby’s National Food Strategy, but his assertion that “ministers should urge the public to eat less meat” is incoherent. It certainly won’t help our biodiversity, one of the underlying aims. Through its dung, a cow creates a fifth of its own body weight in insects annually, and probably an equivalent quantity of earthworms. Several ecologists are starting to trace the decline in British birdlife, particularly swallows, to fewer cowpats in parts of the countryside. Following Dimbleby’s prescription to reduce our cattle numbers would accelerate this trend. If anything, we need more of them, particularly to help our swallows to cross the prairies of southern and eastern England.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Whole Grains, New Study Says

As if you needed a reason to slice into a healthy loaf of whole grain. , a new study has revealed how powerful eating a healthy amount of whole grains each day can be to your health. We've got the exact amount the researchers suggest you should eat, with the intriguing mechanism behind this physiological effect.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Eating Meat Raises Risk of Heart Disease: Study

Last Updated: July 21, 2021. WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Eating beef, lamb, pork and processed meats spells trouble for your heart, and the more you eat, the worse it gets, new research warns. The meta-analysis -- an overview of data from a large number of studies --...
The Takeout

Plant-based meat doesn’t have the same nutrients as the real thing, new study shows

I have to admit, I’m a fan of plant-based meat substitutes, especially hamburgers. While Beyond, Impossible, et al. obviously aren’t going to fool me into thinking I’m biting into a puck of grilled ground beef, the subs do help me reduce my meat intake a bit, and I’ll chalk that up as a win. But I’m not going to lie to myself and say it’s necessarily the much “healthier” choice; I’m well aware that fake meat can come from some seriously processed ingredients.
LifestyleBest Life

Eating This Vegetable Twice a Week Can Slash Parkinson's Risk, Study Says

Nearly a million people in the U.S. have Parkinson's disease, per the Parkinson's Foundation, but there's a lot we still don't know about why people develop the condition. According to the National Institute on Aging, some cases of Parkinson's appear to be hereditary, but most are random and not family-based. And there's also not much known about clear risk factors for the disease, aside from age and gender, with men more likely to succumb. However, researchers have delved into ways to lower the general population's risk for Parkinson's, and one study has found a vegetable that could reduce your chances of developing the disease. Read on to find out what you should be adding to your diet.
NetflixInverse

The most ethical meat to eat, according to a philosopher

Forget veggie burgers, fake bacon, and cheese made from oats. For vegans at least, plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products have long since gone mainstream. Alt-fish — food made from plants that mimics the taste and texture of fish, or real fish tissue grown from stem cells — is the next big thing.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Mental HealthPosted by
Ladders

If you pull off any of these 5 things, you’ve truly mastered emotional intelligence

You may already know you’re good with people, but do you feel like you can truly call yourself a master of emotional intelligence? Consider this: To reach mastery, not only do you need a solid knowledge base, but you also need to understand how to apply it in practical ways and in a variety of contexts. If you pull off any of these five things, congrats — you definitely have a super high EQ.
FitnessPosted by
Best Life

Eating This 3 Times a Day Can Boost Your Heart Health, New Study Says

While everyone may require a different plan of attack when it comes to maintaining their heart health, there's at least one universal truth: Everyone should be keeping an eye on their risk of cardiovascular disease. After all, about one in every four deaths in the U.S. is caused by heart disease, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides getting plenty of exercise and staying active, there may be other diet tricks that can help you maintain a healthy ticker. And according to one new study, eating one type of food item three times a day can provide a serious boost to your heart health, especially as you age. Read on to see what you should be adding to your meals.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.

Comments / 2

Community Policy