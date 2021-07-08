Men eat meat to feel like a real man: study says

There is much good in Henry Dimbleby’s National Food Strategy, but his assertion that “ministers should urge the public to eat less meat” is incoherent. It certainly won’t help our biodiversity, one of the underlying aims. Through its dung, a cow creates a fifth of its own body weight in insects annually, and probably an equivalent quantity of earthworms. Several ecologists are starting to trace the decline in British birdlife, particularly swallows, to fewer cowpats in parts of the countryside. Following Dimbleby’s prescription to reduce our cattle numbers would accelerate this trend. If anything, we need more of them, particularly to help our swallows to cross the prairies of southern and eastern England.
Comments / 2