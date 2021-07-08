Men eat meat to feel like a real man: study says

Nearly a million people in the U.S. have Parkinson's disease, per the Parkinson's Foundation, but there's a lot we still don't know about why people develop the condition. According to the National Institute on Aging, some cases of Parkinson's appear to be hereditary, but most are random and not family-based. And there's also not much known about clear risk factors for the disease, aside from age and gender, with men more likely to succumb. However, researchers have delved into ways to lower the general population's risk for Parkinson's, and one study has found a vegetable that could reduce your chances of developing the disease. Read on to find out what you should be adding to your diet.