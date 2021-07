Vegan garlic noodles only take 15 minutes to make and are perfect for a busy weeknight when you need dinner on the table fast!. Coming at you with an easy, tasty, fast, and inexpensive pasta dish that curbs your craving for Asian takeout! These easy garlic noodles are flavor central! If you’re not a huge fan of garlic, you can adapt this recipe and use a bit less garlic and add some shallots instead. It will still be delicious with that sweet and salty sauce and those mushrooms.