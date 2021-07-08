Cancel
Tightrope walkers set new world record crossing Swedish Arctic valley

New York Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM, July 7 – Four German tightrope walkers have set a new world-highlining distance record by crossing a 2.1 km-long (1.3-mile) valley in Swedish lapland on a line suspended at a height of 600 meters (1,968 feet). Reuters’ video footage showed a barefoot man sway and teeter as he delicately...

