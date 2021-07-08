Tightrope walkers set new world record crossing Swedish Arctic valley

Grimsey Island, Iceland, June 23 —“Help,” I bellow when I finally reach the mountain peak on the tiny island of Grimsey near Iceland’s northern tip. It had been a hard climb. The mountain trail, littered with volcanic rock and pitted with sinkholes darkened by recent rains, eludes my gaze. Suddenly, another gust of cold Arctic wind thrust my hat into a deep ravine. Then, hard rain launches her assault. A thousand puffin birds, here for their annual mating vacation, cling to the steep cliffs overlooking the angry North Atlantic Ocean, beckoning me with howls to turn back. The attack came next. A score of adult Arctic terns, also on a sex vacation, circle and screech inches from my dripping, balding scalp. The pearly white gleam of my hair does not deter them from protecting their newly born offspring.