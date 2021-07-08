Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Most used Samsung app in the USA? The answer isn’t what you think

By Anil G.
SamMobile
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study by Comscore has shed light on some interesting stats for the most used applications on Android and iOS. To nobody’s surprise, pre-installed default apps dominate the list on each platform. Others are mostly social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, along with e-commerce sites like Amazon and Walmart. There are two Samsung apps on that list, too, but they aren’t what you think.

www.sammobile.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Health#Android Smartphones#Social Media Apps#Comscore#Samsung Email#Oem#The Galaxy Store#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Find and Delete the Android Apps You Never Use

If you’re trying to free up storage space on your Android phone, deleting apps that you never use is a good place to start. Without realizing it, your phone could be storing data from dozens of unused apps, which can amount to a whole lot of wasted storage space. Rather...
Cell PhonesSan Francisco Weekly

Best Android Spy Apps That Work Remotely Without Rooting

The moment teenagers get a personal cell phone for the first time, they feel like their whole life has tossed in a moment. Now all they want to do is, make an account on every possible social media platform, meet new people online, play games, try out new apps, and surf on the internet all day long.
Cell Phonesnewfolks.com

5 harmful apps you should delete from your iPhone right now

Yep, there’s an app for that! When it comes to apps for your iPhone, you certainly have quite a lot of options whether you’re searching for games for the kiddos, learning activities, workouts, yoga, or want to track your run. Of course, all apps are not created equal. Some eat data, others take up space on your phone and run down your battery, while a few end up not being what they’re cracked up to be. But the ones you should worry about are the apps with no privacy. Malicious apps that contain malware to try to obtain personal information, contact information, and passwords should be deleted immediately.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Warning about new WhatsApp app that can PROVE you are being cheated

An unofficial version of WhatsApp — the world’s most popular messaging service — that allows users to reply to deleted messages, hide read receipts and more could be a sign that your significant other isn’t being faithful, users warn. Dubbed GB WhatsApp, users can log in with their existing WhatsApp account to unlock new capabilities not available in the official version of WhatsApp.
Cell PhonesAsheboro Courier-Tribune

CamScanner, Screen Recorder and even TikTok: Here are 10 apps you need to remove from your phone now

Apps used to be fun add-ons to get the most out of your phone. Today, they’re vital to our everyday communication, work, and play. Sadly, it seems like every week, there’s another list of bad apps causing headaches or putting your security at risk. Phony cryptocurrency and financial apps are scammers’ latest grift. Tap or click for red flags that the app you’re about trust your money with is a sham.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Google Bans Another 11 Android Play Store Apps – Wipe Them Off Your Phone NOW

Another week, another batch of Android apps banned from the Google Play Store. This latest batch of applications was hastily removed after it was discovered that the software was laced with the horrific Joker malware, which signs users into expensive subscriptions behind their backs – charging the card stored in their Play Store account.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

If you are using these apps, you may be leaving WhatsApp

Over the years, many have appealed Alternative applications To complete the functions of WhatsApp Messenger, When you realize that you are not giving enough. These are usually very specific questions, but they make sense: if the company does not provide the service, if there is another, why not try it?
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

What Is the AR Zone App on Samsung Phones and Can You Remove It?

Whether you’ve just purchased a brand new Samsung smartphone or have updated your current Samsung device to Android 10, you may have noticed a couple of new apps floating around on your app page. One of these new apps is called AR Zone. Here’s what you need to know about...
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Snapchat Is Aware Its App Is Crashing On The iPhone

Usually when a software is updated, there is a chance that it could run into issues with the operating system it is on. This is why developers run beta tests to try and smooth out all the kinks, but sometimes certain things aren’t picked up on until they make their way into the hands of users.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

Samsung TV Plus Hits the Web: What It Is and How to Use It

Samsung has stakes in nearly every corner of the consumer electronics space. Including a live TV streaming service that's completely free to use. However, as Samsung TV Plus spent years as an offering exclusively available to users of Samsung TVs and smartphones, there's a huge potential audience out there completely unaware of its existence.
Cell PhonesFudzilla

Google and Apple both push you to use their apps

While both Google and Apple are in hot water for the management of their app stores, it appears that they both are fronts for their own software. A new Comscore study says that while users are hitting the app stores, the most-used apps were made by Apple and Google. The...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Android 12’s copying Samsung’s excellent Game Launcher and Game Tools

It became clear two months ago that several Android 12 features have been inspired by Samsung’s One UI. We can now add yet another feature to that growing list, as new evidence gathered from the most recent Android 12 beta builds confirms that the upcoming OS update boasts a so-called “game dashboard.” It features tools and various gaming-related options that sound very similar to what you’ll find in Samsung’s Game Launcher and Game Tools / Game Plugins Plus.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Android 12 gets screenshot feature Samsung fans have enjoyed for years

Samsung fans have enjoyed the scrolling screenshot feature since 2016, and it was first introduced with the Galaxy S7. On the other hand, Google has introduced that feature just now with the stock version of Android 12. Google’s version of the scrolling screenshot feature is still not as good as Samsung’s, though.

Comments / 0

Community Policy