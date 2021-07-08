Most used Samsung app in the USA? The answer isn’t what you think
A study by Comscore has shed light on some interesting stats for the most used applications on Android and iOS. To nobody’s surprise, pre-installed default apps dominate the list on each platform. Others are mostly social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, along with e-commerce sites like Amazon and Walmart. There are two Samsung apps on that list, too, but they aren’t what you think.www.sammobile.com
Comments / 0