Lana Condor is making the move from Netflix to Hulu. After starring in Netflix's popular romantic comedy franchise To All the Boys I've Loved Before, the 24-year-old actress is set to star on a new Hulu comedy titled Take Out. The project also comes from actor Randall Park and Michael Golamco, who previously wrote Netflix's Always Be My Maybe, so you know it's going to be full of laughs. Mixing comedy with action, the series will follow Condor's Iris as she balances her life working at a restaurant and her secret mission to take out an "evil crime syndicate" trying to take over NYC. Condor will serve as an executive producer alongside Park, Golamco, and Hieu Ho.