It looks like EA has included another layer of DRM (digital rights management) for the recently announced FIFA 22 on PC. Now it’s unclear (due to the wording) if this is a one-time only activation, where you can’t use the game on any other PC, and/or motherboard, or if this is a one time at a time activation where you are freely allowed to use it on other PC systems, but require deactivation of the other first.