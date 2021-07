All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I can think of few compliments as flattering as “Your skin looks amazing!” The subtext goes beyond vanity: it's nice to know you're sleeping enough, drinking plenty of water, eating right—or, at least, that you look like you are. And while actually taking good care of yourself is the most important way to good skin, a targeted product or two also helps.