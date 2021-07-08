Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA narrows use for controversial new Alzheimer's drug after criticism

By Nathaniel Weixel
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Jm8L_0arA1fm100
© Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved an update to the prescribing label for a controversial new Alzheimer's drug in an attempt to narrow its intended use.

The agency recommended that Biogen's Aduhelm drug should only be used in patients with mild Alzheimer's dementia or mild cognitive impairment, a departure from the initial approval that was much broader.

The change, which was announced by Biogen, emphasizes that the drug was only studied in people with mild forms of the disease. It makes clear "there are no safety or effectiveness data on initiating treatment at earlier or later stages of the disease than were studied."

However, the FDA's initial approval last month did not make any distinctions, and the agency at the time said the drug was meant to treat all forms of the disease.

The narrow label could make it cheaper for Medicare to cover the drug, which was priced at a staggering $56,000 a year per patient.

Physicians and drug pricing advocates criticized the high cost and broad approval, saying it could wreak havoc on Medicare spending, especially for a drug that had an unproven benefit. Since Alzheimer's disease primarily affects seniors who are eligible for Medicare, taxpayers will largely foot the bill for the new drug.

Under the narrower label, the company has estimated about 1.5 million people with mild Alzheimer's would be eligible for the drug.

Total Medicare spending for all prescription drugs was $37 billion in 2019, but that amount could be blown out of the water if Medicare paid for all eligible patients.

A Kaiser Family Foundation estimate showed if even 500,000 Alzheimer's patients on Medicare are prescribed Aduhelm, it would cost the program nearly $29 billion a year.

Alfred Sandrock Jr., head of research and development at Biogen, in a statement said the company submitted the labeling change to clarify the eligible patient population "based on our ongoing conversations with prescribing physicians, FDA and patient advocates."

But the decision to narrow the label was started at FDA. Agency officials approached Biogen and initiated meetings with the company to clarify labeling.

It's unusual for a company to agree to narrow a label for a new drug so soon after its approval, and critics said the move by FDA is an attempt to clean up a mess of its own making.

Aduhelm was the first new Alzheimer's drug approved in nearly 20 years, but the approval came over the near-unanimous objections of the FDA's expert advisory committee. Three of the agency's outside advisers resigned over the decision.

Aduhelm is not a cure for Alzheimer's, and the FDA made its decision without clear evidence that the drug can even slow the progression of the disease.

"A key question has been whether the Aduhelm prescribing information supports the treatment of patients at all stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Hearing these concerns, FDA determined that clarifications could be made to the prescribing information to address this confusion," the agency said in an e-mailed statement to The Hill.

Yet the FDA also appeared to leave the door open to broader use of the drug, despite saying its use should be limited.

"Some patients may benefit from ongoing treatment even if they progress from mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia to later stages of the disease during treatment with aducanumab," FDA said. "Prescribers should evaluate their individual patient’s response to treatment with aducanumab and determine if there is potential for benefit with continued treatment."

The treatment, which is delivered intravenously, is intended to reduce the amount of plaque in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. Brain plaques are thought to be a contributor to Alzheimer's disease.

But the FDA has acknowledged the drug did not demonstrate a clear clinical benefit in terms of actually slowing the progression of Alzheimer's. Instead, officials have argued that by removing the plaques, Aduhelm “is reasonably likely" to benefit patients, and could potentially slow cognitive decline.

The agency decided to approve the drug under its accelerated approval pathway, which is typically used for rare diseases or drugs with much smaller patient populations.

Two congressional committees in the House have launched an investigation into the FDA’s review of the drug. And lawmakers in the Senate have called for hearings into the drug’s cost and impact on federal spending.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

278K+
Followers
29K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Prescription Drugs#Kaiser Family Foundation#Prescribers#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
HealthSun-Journal

FDA reverses itself under pressure, moves to limit use of new Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON — A month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, U.S. health regulators on Thursday signed off on new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use. The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get...
HealthWPTV

FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer's drug amid backlash

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit the use of a controversial new Alzheimer's drug. The update comes one month after the approval of Aduhelm, which has sparked a wave of criticism over its price and questionable benefits.
HealthArkansas Online

FDA seeks inquiry on Alzheimer's drug approval

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a federal investigation of the process that led to the approval of a new drug for Alzheimer's disease that has spurred sharp criticism from lawmakers and the medical community. In a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services' independent...
Healthadvisory.com

Around the nation: FDA narrows historic Alzheimer's drug label

On Thursday, FDA narrowed its approval for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm to only patients with early-stage symptoms of the disease, in today's bite-sized hospital and health industry news from Maryland and Missouri. FDA on Thursday revised its approval for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, narrowing its previous recommendation that the drug...
Healthwusf.org

As FDA Trims Use Of Alzheimer’s Drug, Doctors Weigh Pros And Cons

As physicians and health policy experts debate the merits of Aduhelm, the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease approved in 18 years, patients want to know: “Will this medication help me — and how much?”. Doctors explaining the pros and cons of Aduhelm won’t have a definitive answer. “On an...
Healthamericanpeoplenews.com

How Might the FDA’s Approval of a New Alzheimer’s Drug Impact Medicaid?

The recent approval of Aduhelm (aducanumab), which treats Alzheimer’s disease and carries an expected annual price tag of $56,000, has brought increased attention to high-cost drugs approved through the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway. While Medicare and its beneficiaries likely will be most impacted by the costs of the drug, as Alzheimer’s disease is most prevalent among older adults, the drug approval also has implications for Medicaid spending. Medicaid covers more than 80 million people, including many older adults who have not yet reached the age of Medicare eligibility. Medicaid will see increased costs through direct payment of Aduhelm for individuals who receive their drug coverage through Medicaid, as well as through potentially higher Medicare premium payments and cost-sharing for dual eligible beneficiaries (people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid). Recent policy proposals targeted to accelerated approval drugs, as well as states actions to address coverage issues for very high-cost drugs in Medicaid, may mitigate the cost impact for Aduhelm, but challenges remain in addressing the impact of very high-cost drugs coming to market.
Diseases & TreatmentsNew Haven Register

Preventive Medicine: Alzheimer's, Aduhelm and us

Despite very questionable evidence and the opposition of its own advisory group, the FDA recently approved the use of Aduhelm as treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s dementia. Since that controversial first step, the FDA has restricted the intended recipients, and venerable institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic have denounced the...
IndustryMiami Herald

Biogen calls criticism of Alzheimer’s drug ‘misinformation’

Biogen Inc. fought back against criticism of the unusual circumstances that led to the U.S. approval of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, saying in an open letter it has been the subject of “extensive misinformation and misunderstanding.”. Aduhelm, approved in June, is controversial because it hasn’t been shown to slow cognitive...
Healthonclive.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Venetoclax/Azacitidine for MDS

The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to the combination of venetoclax plus azacitidine for use in the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated, intermediate-, high-, and very high–risk myelodysplastic syndromes based on the revised International Prognostic Scoring System. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to...
HealthWTHI

Ad campaign for controversial Alzheimer's drug will 'overly medicalize' normal age-related memory loss, some experts say

Do you sometimes lose your train of thought or feel a bit more anxious than is typical for you?. Those are two of the six questions in a quiz on a website co-sponsored by the makers of Aduhelm, a controversial new Alzheimer's drug. But even when all responses to the frequency of those experiences are "never," the quiz issues a "talk to your doctor" recommendation about the potential need for additional cognitive testing.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

Roche Is Discussing Alzheimer’s Drug With FDA Following Regulator’s Controversial Approval Of Biogen’s Aduhelm, CEO Says

Swiss pharma giant Roche is discussing its potential Alzheimer’s treatment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, CEO Severin Schwan said Thursday, the latest pharmaceutical company to court the regulator following its controversial fast-track approval of Biogen’s Aduhelm. Key Facts. Schwan told reporters Thursday that the company was engaged in...
Cambridge, MAPosted by
Reuters

Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected

(Reuters) -Biogen Inc on Thursday said getting hospitals and clinics to use its new Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm and insurers to reimburse it has been slower than it expected, as controversy mounts over the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval process for the treatment. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drugmaker's top scientist...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Pembrolizumab, Lenvatinib Combination Therapy for Advanced Endometrial Carcinoma

The FDA has approved pembrolizumab in combination with lenvatinib for the treatment of advanced endometrial carcinoma that is not microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient. The FDA has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) in combination with lenvatinib (Lenvima, Eisai) for the treatment of advanced endometrial carcinoma that is not microsatellite instability-high...

Comments / 0

Community Policy