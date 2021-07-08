Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer's drug amid backlash

By MATTHEW PERRONE
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWZXO_0arA1etI00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, U.S. health regulators on Thursday signed off on new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use.

The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get the drug, which has faced an intense public backlash since its approval last month.

The new drug label emphasizes that the drug, Aduhelm, is appropriate for patients with mild symptoms or early-stage Alzheimer's but has not been studied in patients with more advanced disease. That's a big change from the original FDA instructions, which said simply that the drug was approved for Alzheimer's disease in general.

Drugmaker Biogen announced the change in a release Thursday, stating that the update is intended to “clarify” the patient group studied in the company trials that led to approval. The FDA first approached the company about narrowing the label and OK'd the language.

“Hearing these concerns, FDA determined that clarifications could be made to the prescribing information to address this confusion,” the agency said in an emailed statement. Despite the update, the FDA added that “some patients may benefit from ongoing treatment” if they develop more advanced Alzheimer’s.

When the drug was first approved, a top FDA official told reporters the drug was “relevant to all stages of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The FDA’s OK last month quickly sparked controversy over Aduhelm's $56,000-a-year price-tag and questionable benefits. Three of FDA’s outside advisers resigned over the decision with Harvard researcher Dr. Aaron Kesselheim calling it the “worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history.”

On Thursday, Kesselheim tweeted that the change was “a welcome step” but added that the FDA and Biogen should do much more to combat “misperceptions about this drug.”

Sweeping changes to drug labels are rare, particularly only a few weeks after approval.

“It’s a responsible move by both the FDA and Biogen to maximize the safety while giving the drug the best chance to work,” said Dr. Ronald Petersen of the Mayo Clinic, who has consulted for Biogen and other drugmakers. The drug's side effects include brain swelling and bleeding.

Aduhelm hasn't been shown to reverse or significantly slow the disease. But the FDA said that its ability to reduce clumps of plaque in the brain is likely to slow dementia. Many experts say there is little evidence to support that claim.

Biogen is required to conduct a follow-up study to definitively answer whether the drug slows mental decline. Other Alzheimer's drugs only temporarily ease symptoms.

Because of its price and broad approval some analysts have worried that Aduhelm could add tens of billions in new expenses to the U.S. health care system, particularly the federal government's Medicare program. Alzheimer’s affects about 6 million Americans, the vast majority old enough to qualify for Medicare.

Two congressional committees in the House have launched an investigation into the FDA's review of the drug. And lawmakers in the Senate have called for hearings into the drug’s cost and impact on federal spending.

The narrower label may ease some of those concerns by shrinking the number of patients likely to get the drug, which requires monthly IVs. Many hospitals have already stated that they plan to limit the drug's use to patients with earlier stage disease. Doctors could still prescribe the drug for more advanced patients, though insurers might refuse to pay for it, citing the FDA label.

“It was pretty troubling that the previous label was so broad and included groups of patients in whom the drug had never been tested,” said Dr. Suzanne Schindler of Washington University in St. Louis. “I think this is a positive change because it better reflects the patients in whom the drug was actually studied.”

Wall Street analysts said the change wouldn’t significantly impact projected sales for Biogen. Michael Yee of Jefferies said in a research note that the company already planned to target the drug for the 1 million to 2 million Americans with mild Alzheimer's.

___

Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter: @AP_FDAwriter

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Backlash#Ap#Harvard#The Mayo Clinic#Medicare#Americans#House#Senate#Washington University#Science Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Clinic will not administer FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic decided it won't administer a new Alzheimer's drug recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aduhelm (aducanumab) is the first new medication to treat patients with Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades. It's the first treatment aimed at stopping the progression of the disease rather than treating the symptoms of dementia.
HealthArkansas Online

FDA narrows recommended use of new Alzheimer's drug

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday limited the recommended use of a new Alzheimer's drug to patients with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia from the disease -- a big change from the original label that included everyone with the illness. The revised label clarifies that Aduhelm,...
Medical & Biotecharcamax.com

Biogen faces FDA probe of Alzheimer's drug approval

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said she is seeking a federal investigation of the approval of the Biogen Inc. Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm, a highly unusual step that will increase scrutiny of a heavily criticized clearance. In a letter posted on Twitter, Janet Woodcock, the agency’s...
Healthkboi.com

What Does the FDA Restriction on Alzheimer’s Drug Mean for Patients?

The Food and Drug Administration changed its recommendations for the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm after an intense public backlash. The agency modified the prescribing instructions for the drug to limit its use and efficacy only to patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA’s decision to clarify the...
Healthharrisondaily.com

FDA head calls for probe into Alzheimer's drug review

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between some of her agency's drug reviewers and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Healthkhn.org

FDA Narrows Prescribing Guidance For Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug

After fierce criticism of its accelerated approval for Biogen's pricey Alzheimer's medication Aduhelm, the Food and Drug Administration is reversing its broad recommendation and now saying the treatment should only be prescribed to patients with milder symptoms. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday changed the prescribing label for Biogen’s...
Healthadvisory.com

Around the nation: FDA narrows historic Alzheimer's drug label

On Thursday, FDA narrowed its approval for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm to only patients with early-stage symptoms of the disease, in today's bite-sized hospital and health industry news from Maryland and Missouri. FDA on Thursday revised its approval for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, narrowing its previous recommendation that the drug...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Pharmaceuticalsarcamax.com

FDA Approves Expensive Alzheimer’s Drug And Continues To Ignore Cannabis

The high cost of Biogen’s newly approved and controversial treatment will be compounded by a misguided Medicare policy that incentivizes doctors to prescribe the priciest medicines. Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article solely belong to the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Fresh Toast. It is easy to understand why everyone is desperate for anything that will help with Alzheimer’s Disease. Patients and their families dread its relentless onslaught. Consequently, there was tremendous pressure for the FDA to approve Aduhelm (aducanumab), by Biogen and Eisai.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA submits controversial Alzheimer's drug for HHS review

An external committee will review the clinical trial data for Aduhelm. The drug was the first in about two decades to be approved to treat Alzheimer’s. Physicians and scientists have called Aduhelm’s data into question, along with its approval process. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initiated an independent...
IndustryMiami Herald

Biogen calls criticism of Alzheimer’s drug ‘misinformation’

Biogen Inc. fought back against criticism of the unusual circumstances that led to the U.S. approval of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, saying in an open letter it has been the subject of “extensive misinformation and misunderstanding.”. Aduhelm, approved in June, is controversial because it hasn’t been shown to slow cognitive...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewsTimes

Preventive Medicine: Alzheimer's, Aduhelm and us

Despite very questionable evidence and the opposition of its own advisory group, the FDA recently approved the use of Aduhelm as treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s dementia. Since that controversial first step, the FDA has restricted the intended recipients, and venerable institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic have denounced the...
Cambridge, MAkitco.com

Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected

(Reuters) -Biogen Inc on Thursday said getting hospitals and clinics to use its new Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm and insurers to reimburse it has been slower than it expected, as controversy mounts over the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval process for the treatment. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drugmaker's top scientist...
Public HealthMedscape News

Safety Monitoring of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccine

David K. Shay, MD; Julianne Gee, MPH; John R. Su, MD, PhD; Tanya R. Myers, PhD; Paige Marquez, MSPH; Ruiling Liu, PhD; Bicheng Zhang, MS; Charles Licata, PhD; Thomas A. Clark, MD; Tom T. Shimabukuro, MD. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(18):680-684. Abstract and Introduction. Introduction. On February 27, 2021,...
HealthDaily Times

Facing Headwinds on New Alzheimer’s Drug, Biogen Launches Controversial Campaign

Do you sometimes lose your train of thought or feel a bit more anxious than is typical for you?. Those are two of the six questions in a quiz on a website co-sponsored by the makers of Aduhelm, a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. But even when all responses to the frequency of those experiences are “never,” the quiz issues a “talk to your doctor” recommendation about the potential need for additional cognitive testing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy