Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

POC Omne Eternal Spin helmet review

By Aaron Borrill
Posted by 
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A brilliant helmet with a proven recipe made even better by solar tech and always-on light. POC is a pioneer when it comes to pushing the envelope in terms of the design and safety standards of protective sports equipment. The Swedish brand is widely known for its impressive range of ski and cycling paraphernalia - headlined by helmets and eye protection - and has recently taken things up several notches when it comes to innovation.

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

704
Followers
6K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Sports Equipment#Design#Swedish#Solar Switch#Eurobike#Lcd#Twiceme#Eternal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Helmets
Related
CarsPosted by
Cyclingnews

FFWD RYOT 77 wheelset review

Impressively composed despite their riotous name, with the speed to match, but don't expect to win any races up hill. In the Summer of 2020, FFWD unveiled the first of its RYOT wheelsets when it launched the versatile RYOT44 and lightweight RYOT Raw wheelsets, which eschewed the brand's former 'double arc' rim profiles in favour of a wider, straighter, more blunt profile. According to FFWD, the new design was not only better designed for wider tyres, but it was also faster.
BicyclesPosted by
Cyclingnews

Swytch electric bike conversion kit review

Paired with the right bike the Swytch is one of the best city bike electric bikes on the market. The pricing puts it in the company of bargain basement electric bikes but if you have a good bike already, the Swytch kit is a better experience. It looks good and the ride experience is perfect.
Electronicsanandtech.com

AT Deals: Cooler Master MM720 Gaming Mouse $26 at Amazon

The Cooler Master MM720 Lightweight Gaming Mouse has dropped in price again to a new all-time low. We covered a discount for this mouse back in May in which Newegg offered it for $35, but the price has come down even further to just $26, this time through Amazon. The...
Computershackaday.com

Clever PCB Brings Micro USB To The Arduino Uno

Even with more and more devices making the leap to USB-C, the Arduino Uno still proudly sports a comparatively ancient Type-B port. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that many Hackaday readers only keep one of these cables around because they’ve still got an Uno or two they need to plug in occasionally.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review:Eternal Starlight Puts Fleet Command at Your Fingertips

I love space, and I have a fondness for real-time strategy games. Unfortunately, it seems like it’s hard to combine those two things into a competent game. That said, there have been few good ones, with the biggest that comes to mind being Homeworld. The prospect of a 3D space real-time strategy game in virtual reality is an exciting one, too, with the impressive BattleGroup VR releasing into Early Access last year. Another game in the same vein, Eternal Starlight released recently, and I spent some quality time with it with my Oculus Quest 2 headset.
Electronicsscitechdaily.com

New Algorithm Flies Drones Faster Than World-Class Human Racing Pilots

To be useful, drones need to be quick. Because of their limited battery life, they must complete whatever task they have — searching for survivors on a disaster site, inspecting a building, delivering cargo — in the shortest possible time. And they may have to do it by going through a series of waypoints like windows, rooms, or specific locations to inspect, adopting the best trajectory and the right acceleration or deceleration at each segment.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Vissles V84 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard review

REVIEW – In my line of work, I do a ton of typing, and it’s simply a pleasure to review a mechanical keyboard when I can get the chance. Today we’re taking a hard look at the Vissels V84 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. What is it?. The Vissles V84 is a...
SciencePosted by
Cyclingnews

Science in Sport updates Beta Fuel with focus on endurance

Science In Sport has today unveiled a new product for riders who take their nutrition seriously. The new Beta Fuel formula has been launched with some lofty claims. With Science In Sport stating it is "the most complete and innovative fuelling solution on the market". The original Beta Fuel formula...
Sciencearxiv.org

Excitation spectrum of spin-1 Kitaev spin liquids

We study the excitation spectrum of the spin-1 Kitaev model using the symmetric tensor network. By evaluating the virtual order parameters defined on the virtual Hilbert space in the tensor network formalism, we confirm the ground state is in a $\mathbb{Z}_2$ spin liquid phase. Using the correspondence between the transfer matrix spectrum and low-lying excitations, we find that contrary to the dispersive Majorana excitation in the spin-1/2 case, the isotropic spin-1 Kitaev model has a dispersive charge anyon excitation. Bottom of the gapped single-particle charge excitations are found at $\mathbf{K}, \mathbf{K}'=(\pm2\pi/3, \mp 2\pi/3)$, with a corresponding correlation length of $\xi \approx 6.7$ unit cells. The lower edge of the two-particle continuum, which is closely related to the dynamical structure factor measured in inelastic neutron scattering experiments, is obtained by extracting the excitations in the vacuum superselection sector in the anyon theory language.
Video Gameshiconsumption.com

Cooler Master Takes Gaming Immersion To New Heights With Its Cockpit-Style ORB X

The global video game market has grown at an unprecedented rate in recent years, eclipsing Hollywood movies and bringing in well over $150B annually. In addition to developers and publishers churning out games, the ample amount of money and resources pouring into the industry has also given rise to an increasingly elaborate and high-end array of hardware and peripherals. And while we’ve seen quite a few impressive gaming rigs, few have caught our attention quite like Cooler Master’s new ORB X.
ChemistryNature.com

Controllable fabrication of polymeric nanowires by NIL technique and self-assembled AAO template for SERS application

A controllable strategy to fabricate the polymeric nanowires with high throughput and low cost is developed by using the thermal nanoimprint lithography (NIL) technique and self-assembled anodic aluminum oxide (AAO) template. The length of polymeric nanowires can be controlled by adjusting the duration of thermal NIL. A fill mechanism of thermoplastic intermediate polymer stamp (IPS) polymer pressed into the AAO nanopores is closely studied. The as-prepared IPS polymeric nanowire-based Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS)-active substrate exhibits a remarkable reproducibility. The effective adsorption of the R6G as probe molecule near to hotspots generated at 3D vertically aligned polymeric nanowire SERS active substrates shows extraordinary enhancement of Raman signal with an enhancement factor (EF) of 105–106. The present strategy is of great guiding significance to broaden the use of thermal NIL technique and AAO template for the fabrication of other nanomaterials, especially for the flexible and transparent polymer-based nanomaterials.
Lifestylegeauganews.com

Master Chief Helmet Template Download

Master Chief Helmet Template Download ○○○ DOWNLOAD. Download Printable Halo Papercraft Helmet to print for free. You can … Halo Papercraft Helmet Papercraft Pdo File Template for Iron Man Mark 4 & 6 Full Armor … Halo Papercraft Helmet Halo Master Chief Full Helmet for Kids Bc 1600×1600.. Foamcraft .pdo file template for Halo 4 – Forward Unto Dawn Full Armor +FOAM+. MasterChief armor suit EVA Foam PDF, PDO pepakura. Halo Master Chief armor​ …
Electronicsstereophile.com

Verity Audio Montsalvat DAC/PRE D/A processor

The DAC/PRE, priced at $25,000, is an example of an increasingly popular product genre: a D/A processor that incorporates a volume control to allow a system's preamplifier to be dispensed with. Although Verity refers to the DAC/PRE as a "DAC/Preamplifier," it doesn't have analog inputs. (The $36,000 Montsalvat PRE-2 does have analog inputs and a DAC.)
Computersxda-developers

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Review: Ultra-portable, less performance

Acer created quite a splash in the Chromebook community when they announced Qualcomm chips were coming to their Spin lineup. It took quite a while for those chips to actually arrive, with a nearly 3 year wait between the announcement and the arrival of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513. The excitement over Qualcomm chips is mainly due to hopes for insane battery life and better integration for Android apps on Chrome OS. These both seem likely possible outcomes, as Qualcomm spends most of its time optimizing mobile chips and 5G/4G LTE modems for Android smartphones. Can the Spin 513 live up to the hype? That’s what I set out to find out in my week of testing this Qualcomm Chromebook.
SportsPosted by
Cyclingnews

Specialized swaps Boa for laces in new S-Works Recon shoes

Specialized has today added an all-new variant of its top-tier gravel, cyclo-cross and cross-country mountain biking shoe, integrating a lace-up version of the popular S-Works Recon. Available in four colourways, including a very festive Aloha option, these new S-Works Recon shoes are targeted at gravel riders who are committed gram...
ChemistryScience Now

Layer-engineered interlayer excitons

Photoluminescence (PL) from excitons serves as a powerful tool to characterize the optoelectronic property and band structure of semiconductors, especially for atomically thin two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) materials. However, PL quenches quickly when the thickness of TMD materials increases from monolayer to a few layers, due to the change from direct to indirect band transition. Here, we show that PL can be recovered by engineering multilayer heterostructures, with the band transition reserved to be a direct type. We report emission from layer-engineered interlayer excitons from these multilayer heterostructures. Moreover, as desired for valleytronics devices, the lifetime, valley polarization, and valley lifetime of the generated interlayer excitons can all be substantially improved as compared with that in the monolayer-monolayer heterostructure. Our results pave the way for controlling the properties of interlayer excitons by layer engineering.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Cue vetoing in depth estimation: Physical and virtual stimuli

Vision Res. 2021 Jul 18;188:51-64. doi: 10.1016/j.visres.2021.07.003. Online ahead of print. Motion parallax and binocular disparity contribute to the perceived depth of three-dimensional (3D) objects. However, depth is often misperceived, even when both cues are available. This may be due in part to conflicts with unmodelled cues endemic to computerized displays. Here we evaluated the impact of display-based cue conflicts on depth cue integration by comparing perceived depth for physical and virtual objects. Truncated square pyramids were rendered using Blender and 3D printed. We assessed perceived depth using a discrimination task with motion parallax, binocular disparity, and their combination. Physical stimuli were presented with precise control over position and lighting. Virtual stimuli were viewed using a head-mounted display. To generate motion parallax, observers made lateral head movements using a chin rest on a motion platform. Observers indicated if the width of the front face appeared greater or less than the distance between this surface and the base. We found that accuracy was similar for virtual and physical pyramids. All estimates were more precise when depth was defined by binocular disparity than motion parallax. Our probabilistic model shows that a linear combination model does not adequately describe performance in either physical or virtual conditions. While there was inter-observer variability in weights, performance in all conditions was best predicted by a veto model that excludes the less reliable depth cue, in this case motion parallax.
ApparelPosted by
Gadget Flow

IMOTANA tailormade soccer shoes offer a perfect fit thanks to the app that 3D scans your feet

Wearing footwear isn’t just about style but practicality and comfort. Now you can enjoy these benefits with the IMOTANA tailormade soccer shoes that use an app to scan your feet for the perfect-size soccer footwear. Working with a 3D configurator that creates a 100% perfect fit no matter your feet width, length, or volume, IMOTANA crafts footwear personalized to your feet. In fact, this is great if you have different-size feet. As a result, you’ll experience higher comfort, fewer injuries, and blister-less feet. You’ll even experience better performance during sports. Moreover, this service is something that big brands only offer to superstars. But you can get access to these shoes even if you’re an amateur soccer player. Finally, the footwear features an upper knit for an ultra lightweight 200-gram finish for maximum comfort.
ComputersAndroid Central

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) review: The best premium Chromebook gets better

I was genuinely surprised in May when I heard that Acer was releasing a new Chromebook Spin 713. It had just debuted the first Acer Chromebook Spin 713 last summer, and it was one of the best Chromebooks on the market. For $630, that Chromebook was just about unbeatable between the 13.5-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution and 450-nit brightness and the 10th Gen i5 with 8GB of RAM inside to power through your workload. *"How much could it possibly improve in a year?" I asked myself.
Electronicsarxiv.org

DeltaCharger: Charging Robot with Inverted Delta Mechanism and CNN-driven High Fidelity Tactile Perception for Precise 3D Positioning

DeltaCharger is a novel charging robot with an Inverted Delta structure for 3D positioning of electrodes to achieve robust and safe transferring energy between two mobile robots. The embedded high-fidelity tactile sensors allow to estimate the angular, vertical and horizontal misalignments between electrodes on the charger mechanism and electrodes on the target robot using pressure data on the contact surfaces. This is crucial for preventing a short circuit. In this paper, the mechanism of the developed prototype and evaluation study of different machine learning models for misalignment prediction are presented. The experimental results showed that the proposed system can measure the angle, vertical and horizontal values of misalignment from pressure data with an accuracy of 95.46%, 98.2%, and 86.9%, respectively, using a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN). DeltaCharger can potentially bring a new level of charging systems and improve the prevalence of mobile autonomous robots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy