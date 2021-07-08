Have You Gotten a Rash After Swimming in a Pool? Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Can you think of anything more refreshing than a dip in a cold pool on a hot summer day? Whether you’re just getting your feet wet or hopping in, it’s a wonderful way to spend your time. But maybe you’ve gotten out of the pool and noticed little red bumps or irritations forming on your skin. Is that something to be worried about, and does it mean you’re allergic to pool water? It turns out you may be dealing with a chlorine rash — and it’s usually relatively harmless!www.firstforwomen.com
