“Afterward” was written by Karl Miller And directed by Bernadette Armstrong. It’s an audio play that tells the story of a couple (Played by Bonnie Bailey Reed and Gary Lamb) stuck in their house during an unknown natural disaster that is killing one-third of the world population. No one knows what’s going on or how to stop it and the two discuss the phenomenon, their relationship, and their future as the uncertainty closes in and threatens to swallow them whole. What follows is an incredibly packed ten minutes where each word is life and death and each moment feels as if they are fighting for their lives.