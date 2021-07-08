Cancel
Marion County, IN

Marion County prosecutor hosting youth basketball clinics

WTHR
WTHR
 15 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is hosting two youth basketball clinics in late July. The first clinic, on July 20, is open to children 10 to 12 years old or 5th and 6th graders. The second clinic, on July 22, is open to youths 13 to 15 years old or 7th and 8th graders. Both events will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts (4501 East 32nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218).

