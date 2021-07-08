Cancel
Cirrascale Cloud Services Deploys New Visual Compute Cloud Solutions Based on NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

 15 days ago

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Cirrascale Cloud Services®, a premier cloud services provider of deep learning infrastructure solutions for autonomous vehicles, natural language processing, and computer vision workflows, today announced the availability of NVIDIA RTX™ A5000 and RTX A4000 Professional Graphics cards in its dedicated, bare-metal cloud platform. The company is targeting enterprise customers requiring affordable, value-based multi-GPU solutions that perfectly balance power, performance, and memory to tackle complex multi-application workflows.

