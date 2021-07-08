Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chillicothe, IL

Summer Camp Music Festival Expands 2021 Lineup

JamBase
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirty Heads, Ghost-Note, Karina Rykman and a second set from Billy Strings are just a few of the additions to the Summer Camp Music Festival’s final 2021 lineup. The festival celebrates its 20th anniversary at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, Illinois August 20 – 22. Summer Camp usually takes place over Memorial Day Weekend but was postponed to August due to the pandemic.

www.jambase.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chillicothe, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Griz
Person
Keller Williams
Person
Maggie Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Summer Camp#Mononeon#Saxquatch#Mafia#The Wood Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Indio, CAfox5dc.com

Stagecoach country music festival announces 2022 lineup

INDIO, Calif. - Country music lovers in Southern California finally have a festival lineup to look forward to! Stagecoach organizers on Monday announced the 2022 lineup, which includes headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs. Stagecoach is scheduled to return to Indio, California on Friday, April 29 through Sunday,...
Musichartfordsymphony.org

The Talcott Mountain Music Festival

Patrons who are holding tickets for Queens of Soulmay donate their tickets back to the HSO, receive a credit for a future HSO performance (including these three exciting TMMF concerts – Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to The Beatleson July 16, Disco Inferno! Featuring Classical Night Feveron July 23, and Super Diamond Performing the Music of Neil Diamondon July 30) or receive a refund. Please read on for additional information about refunds.
MusicPosted by
defpen

J. Cole, Finneas Added To 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

J. Cole will be making one more stop during The Off-Season Tour. iHeartRadio has announced that the North Carolina native and Finneas have been added to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup. Previously, the media conglomerate put together a lineup that consisted of DaBaby, Lil’ Baby, Saweetie, 24kGoldn, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Nelly and several other stars.
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Amazing artists fill festival lineup

Gresham Arts Festival to return Saturday, July 17, with more than 100 vendors. After a year away, the 19th annual Gresham Arts Festival is set to bring the amazing talents of people from across the Pacific Northwest into East Multnomah County for a day filled with fun for all ages.
Tempe, AZJamBase

Spafford Releases Peach Music Festival 2021 Recording

Arizona-based jam quartet Spafford released official audio from their set at The Peach Music Festival on July 3. The band’s 105-minute performance is available for download and streaming through Bandcamp and nugs.net. Spafford’s Peach appearance was their only performance of 2021 thus far besides a two-night run in Tempe, Arizona...
MusicPosted by
TheStreet

Festival Internazionale Del Musical (International Festival Of Musical Theatre) Announces Inaugural Global Celebration Of Contemporary Musical Theatre In Milan, Italy, Summer 2022

MILAN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberto Righi, CEO of the Milano Musical Awards (MMA), together with MMA's board and Broadway International Group, have announced the inaugural Festival Internazionale del Musical (International Festival of Musical Theatre), a global celebration showcasing the creativity of the world's talented contemporary musical theatre artists and productions, in Milan, Italy in Summer, 2022.
Chicago, ILEDMTunes

Chicago’s ARC Music Festival Adds More Names To Outstanding Daily Lineup

Back in April, huge news came out of a brand new house and techno festival happening in downtown Chicago. Over Labor Day of this year, ARC Music Festival will be happening. Shortly after the announcement, the lineup was dropped. Based on social media observations, many from all over are traveling to experience this inaugural event.
FestivalDaily Jeffersonian

What's the Buzz: Festivals, firefighters, and a free summer camp

In case you missed it, Ohio is in the middle of festival season. Instead of staying in, get out and create some memories. Make the most of the summer and spend your day with friends, family and even co-workers at any number of events. If you feel like venturing out, I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to double-check all activities, as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for July 15 - 24.
Panama City Beach, FLWCTV

SandJam Festival lineup announced

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The headliners for Panama City Beach’s annual SandJam music festival have been announced. The Killers, Shinedown, and AJR are the festival’s main acts. The festival is from October 1-3 and tickets are on sale now on SandJam’s website. Other musicians and bands performing include...
Franklin County, ALFranklin County Times

Chamber finalizes band lineup for festival

After pushing back announcements to make sure everything fell into place, the Chamber of Commerce has finalized details, and the word is finally out about who will be performing at the 40th annual Watermelon Festival. The lineup will feature four local artists, and the two main headliners will be tribute...
Saranac Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Northern Current releases music lineup

SARANAC LAKE — Despite COVID-19 making planning difficult, this year’s installment of Northern Current will feature a lineup that’s diverse and danceable. The daylong community music festival on Sunday, Sept. 5, will be headlined by the Mallett Brothers Band, with support from Underground System, Paris Monster, Folkfaces and Giovanina Bucci & Co.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston’s AFA revives Summer Music Festival for young musicians

Last month, after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, AFA celebrated the return of its annual Summer Music Festival and marked a significant milestone in its history. Despite ongoing coronavirus precautions, the 25th anniversary of the flagship program has prevailed, serving about 300 musicians in grades 3-12 with five weeks of training under the guidance of esteemed faculty artists. Held at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, the intensive will conclude this week with chamber recitals for various instrumentalists, performances for junior and intermediate-level pianists, a final orchestra concert, and a virtual premiere that will showcase new film-based dance works by a handful of high school students participating in the Composition Studio session.
Lake Charles, LA929thelake.com

Marshland Festival Performance Times And Lineup

The 2021 Marshland Festival is headed our way and will take place next Friday and Saturday July 30th and 31st at the Lake Charles Civic Center. There is a ton of great entertainment set to perform live on two stages both days featuring Grammy award winner Wayne Toups and Country Legend Ronnie Milsap.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Born & Raised Music Festival Announces Daily Lineups, BBQ Pitmasters and VIP Acoustic Sets

July 19, 2021 – Born & Raised Music Festival, the new Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents, has revealed the daily lineups for its 2021 inaugural experience. Taking over the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, Saturday, September 18th and Sunday, September 19th with a special pre-festival Honky Tonk Friday, September 17th, the first-ever Born & Raised – “a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us” – will feature headlining sets from legendary Texas rock band ZZ Top, who will top the bill on Saturday night, and rising Outlaw country artist Cody Jinks, who will close out the festival on Sunday. The lineup and details for The Friday Night Honky Tonk have also been revealed. Available to any festival attendee with a full weekend pass, the kick-off party will feature headliner William Clark Green along with sets from Zach Bryan, Tim Montana and Jamie Lin Wilson. More than 30 acts are slated to perform throughout the full weekend including Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram and many more. See below for daily breakdown.

Comments / 1

Community Policy