Summer Camp Music Festival Expands 2021 Lineup

In case you missed it, Ohio is in the middle of festival season. Instead of staying in, get out and create some memories. Make the most of the summer and spend your day with friends, family and even co-workers at any number of events. If you feel like venturing out, I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to double-check all activities, as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for July 15 - 24.