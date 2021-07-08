Cancel
Ashland, KY

Search on for Ashland woman

By Staff report
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 15 days ago
Madison "Maddie" May has been missing since June 15. SUBMITTED PHOTOS

ASHLAND We Help the Missing has issued an alert for a 24-year-old Ashland woman missing since June 15.

According to the organization, which helps locate missing people and assists law enforcement with fielding tips, Madison “Maddie” May was last known to be at an address on Central Avenue in Ashland. May asked for cigarettes and food to be brought to the address, but was not there when the goods were dropped off at 7:27 p.m.

A press release from the organization states “it is unclear how long it had been since the residence had seen her.”

May is described as 5-foot-2 and 95 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that may be dyed reddish. She has multiple tattoos, to wit: a symbol on the back of her neck, an alien on her wrist and a dream catcher on her right thigh. She most likely wears her hair in a pony tail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the following:

Ashland Police: (606) 385-3273 or (606) 329-2191 (after hours)

MCP Investigations and Security Private Investigator John Mackey: (888) 511-0498

We Help the Missing Tip Line: (866) 660-4025

John Brown
