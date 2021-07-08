State to receive $200M in opioid settlement

New York state will receive at least $200 million from Purdue Pharma for drug treatment and prevention programs as part of a massive $4.5 billion settlement between the disgraced OxyContin company and 15 states, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday. The participating states agreed to drop their opposition to Purdue’s bankruptcy reorganization plan after negotiations where the company signed off on the payout and the public release of millions of damning internal documents, including once-privileged emails between lawyers and Purdue’s owners in the Sackler family. James, joined by fellow attorneys general Keith Ellison of Minnesota and Maura Healey of Massachusetts, said the transparency was a key part of the deal.