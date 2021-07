On The CW's Kung Fu, a young Chinese-American woman named Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) returns home to San Francisco after a quarter-life crisis causes her to drop out of college and spend years away at an isolated monastery in China. When she returns home, she finds her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and her family different as well, with their own lives having changed in her absence. However, as she reconnects with the people she loves, and begins to use her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community, she's also searching for a ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor - and is now targeting her as well. It's an action-packed story, but at its heart is one about family and it's that family story that brings families together watching the series as well.