Maryland Zoo welcomes back otters after habitat renovations
After several months of extensive renovations, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is excited to welcome back its two river otters. North American river otters Piper and Hudson's new habitat include replacement of the two otter viewing windows, replacement of the clear acrylic tunnel for underwater viewing, an expanded beach area and enhanced eye-to-eye viewing area near the Marsh Aviary side of the habitat, resurfaced walkways and a soon-to-be training area.www.wbaltv.com
