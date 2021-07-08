Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Zoo welcomes back otters after habitat renovations

Wbaltv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several months of extensive renovations, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is excited to welcome back its two river otters. North American river otters Piper and Hudson's new habitat include replacement of the two otter viewing windows, replacement of the clear acrylic tunnel for underwater viewing, an expanded beach area and enhanced eye-to-eye viewing area near the Marsh Aviary side of the habitat, resurfaced walkways and a soon-to-be training area.

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Baltimore, MD
Pets & Animals
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Otter#Otters#Welcome Back#The Maryland Zoo#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Travel
News Break
Pets
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
TravelPosted by
The Associated Press

Asia Today: N Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy