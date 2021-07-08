Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota drought drags on as Western wildfire season heats up

By Matthew Guerry
Grand Forks Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — A drier-than-normal start to summer in Minnesota looks likely to continue just as fire crews would normally be gearing up to take out-of-state wildfire calls. The spring fire season, which in Minnesota typically concludes in June each year, came to an end but "was joined with a summer fire season, if you will," Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Leanne Langeberg said. Firefighters in Minnesota have their attention trained on in-state fires as a result, she said, at least for now.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadena, MN
State
Michigan State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
California State
City
Beltrami, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Western States#Wildfire#Dnr#Kare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Asia Today: N Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy