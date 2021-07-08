Cancel
TV Series

What If…? Trailer Reveals the First Marvel Studios Animated Series

By Matthew Razak
Escapist Magazine
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith WandaVision and Loki establishing the ability to recreate reality and timelines and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home looking to firmly establish the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it’s time for Marvel’s next TV series to really jump into the deep end of alternate timelines/universes. The first Marvel Studios trailer for animated series What If…? has landed, showing off bits from a bunch of its episodes that posit the question of what if something different had happened than did in the movies. It also revealed a Disney+ release date of August 11, 2021 for What If…?.

