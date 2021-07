The Pittsburgh Steelers are very deep with outside receivers in 2021. Here are their best options outside the hashes this year. Earlier this offseason, JuJu Smith-Schuster made a few headlines around Steelers Nation for confessing that he wants to ‘play on the outside.’ Early in his career, JuJu has shown to be a capable wide receiver from multiple spots on the field. While I commend his effort to increase his market value next offseason by showing teams he is more than just a slot receiver, the Steelers need to make the right decisions for the organization.