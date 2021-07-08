NYMEX RBOB Spikes 1.5% as Stocks Fall, Demand Tops 10M Bpd
WASHINGTON, D.C. (DTN) -- Reversing earlier losses, nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange advanced early afternoon Thursday in reaction to government data from the Energy Information Administration showing a larger-than-expected drop in nationwide crude and gasoline inventories during the week leading up to the July Fourth holiday weekend, with gasoline demand surging above 10 million bpd amid peak summer travel.www.dtnpf.com
