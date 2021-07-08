Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Officials: Florida man discovers winning Powerball ticket while cleaning home

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man is a million dollars richer after discovering a winning Powerball ticket while cleaning his home, officials said. The Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday that Kenneth Morgan, 54, from Jacksonville claimed a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on April 17, 2021. They said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Central Florida#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing#The Florida Lottery#The Publix Liquor Store#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Publix
News Break
Powerball
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Former Trump adviser Tom Barrack released on $250M bail

Donald Trump’s former adviser and longtime friend, Tom Barrack, was released from federal jail Friday on a $250 million bail. Barrack was charged earlier this week for illegally lobbying Trump on behalf of a foreign government – the United Arab Emirates – during the former president’s 2016 campaign and presidency.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Cleveland Indians have chosen new name after more than 100 years

The Cleveland Indians officially announced their new name on Friday. The decision to change the name came last year amid racial tension in the U.S. as professional sports teams came under fire for having Native American monikers. The baseball team will be known as the Guardians. The organization released a...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
TravelPosted by
The Associated Press

Asia Today: N Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy