Price rallies are welcomed, yet often stressful for farmers trying to make the right decision. Forward selling too much too soon brings regret to your decisions when better opportunities present themselves. That is a common story this year. “Reward rallies” is the mantra that many in the in the industry use, yet it is the farmer who decides and must accept the consequences, good or bad. In a year like this, when supplies have tightened and weather uncertainties keep the market volatile, it is difficult to make additional sales at higher prices when you may already have approached your forward contracting comfort level. A marketing tool that could be a big benefit to producers is purchasing put options.