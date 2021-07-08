Cancel
Iowa State

Meet our Fellows: Taylor Coester, Cindy Sanchez, Peter Gordon

 15 days ago

We are proud to introduce some of the NewsBreak fellows who are reporting from around the country on local issues this summer.

Taylor Coester

Taylor Coester is a Journalism student at Boston University, but is reporting from her local town of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Taylor has enjoyed, “the opportunity to talk to people from my own community and share their stories through both words and images.” Taylor is a talented reporter and photographer and has featured some of her original photos in her stories. She also shared that she received positive feedback from a local artist she profiled for a story. She said, “to see even just one person touched by work inspires me to attempt to touch more lives and bring pride back to communities.”

Articles from Taylor:

Cindy Sanchez

Cindy Sanchez is a recent graduate from Millersville University of Pennsylvania where she studied English and Journalism. Cindy has been reporting about local topics and events in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. A highlight of the fellowship so far for Cindy has been interviewing locals and learning about amazing and inclusive events in her area.

Articles from Cindy:

Peter Gordon

Peter Gordon is a Journalism student at Emerson College and is reporting from Boston this summer. He has covered a range of topics in the Boston area from a mayoral forum led by students to the ongoing food insecurity across the city. Peter said he enjoyed covering the mayoral forum and it was rewarding to see kids getting involved in local politics. His story was also shared on Twitter by the Boston Debate League.

Articles from Peter:

About the NewsBreak Fellowship for Local Journalism: The Fellowship brings together talented journalism students from across the country who are passionate about reporting on local issues. It is a 10-week paid fellowship where students work with mentors, collaborate with other fellows and report on local news and topics.

