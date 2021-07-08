A Bridgerton-Style Dating Show Is in the Works, and I Have Many Questions, Dear Reader
Feeling frustrated with modern-day dating? Wish you could swap "Netflix and chill" for "promenade and chill"? Still searching for a duke or duchess that'll waltz the night away with you? If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, Peacock might have the solution you're looking for. The streaming service just announced a new Regency-style dating series titled Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, and it sounds like a mashup of Bridgerton and The Bachelorette, if you're into that sort of thing.www.popsugar.com
