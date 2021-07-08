A Bridgerton-Style Dating Show Is in the Works, and I Have Many Questions, Dear Reader

If you've seen romantic movies like Grease, 500 Days of Summer, or The Last Song, chances are, you believe in summer love and all the magic that may come your way between June and September. Maybe you have a summer fling or you're celebrating another sweet season with your long-term partner. This time of the year brings out something special in every relationship, and welcomes in experiences you can only have with your crush when the nights are longer and brighter than usual. These romantic sunset quotes for couples, for example, will be perfect for those long walks on the beach when the sky is bright shades of pink, purple, and orange.