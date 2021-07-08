Cancel
Microsoft releases new Windows 11 Insider build with bug fixes and several UI changes

By Laurent Giret
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has just released a new Windows 11 preview build for Dev Channel Insiders with lots of welcome UI changes and bug fixes. Today’s build 22000.65 introduces several improvements including a Search box in the Windows 11 Start Menu, a new setting to show your taskbar across multiple monitors, as well as the addition of “Power Mode” settings on the Power & battery page in Settings.

