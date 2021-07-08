Microsoft releases new Windows 11 Insider build with bug fixes and several UI changes

Security researchers have found a way to bypass the Windows Hello facial recognition that is used by hundreds of thousands of Windows 10 users to login. The latest batch of 'Patch Tuesday' security updates from Microsoft has landed with a hefty thump. With 116 vulnerabilities fixed, 12 of which were rated as critical and two already being exploited, the usual advice to install those updates as soon as possible applies. Not least as one of them fixes the PrintNightmare vulnerability in the Windows print spooler service that could lead to a remote takeover of your system.