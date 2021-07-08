Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

You Should Consider Cooking With Vermouth Instead Of Wine. Here's Why

By Sophia Lo
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While you might know why vermouth is a great addition to a home bar, this alcohol is much more versatile than you think. While it's delicious in a gin martini, you can also use it in your cooking. There are plenty of substitutes for cooking wine, and there are some people who think that you should swap out your wine for vermouth.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Vermouth#White Wine#Red Wine#Food Drink#Liquor Com#Feast And West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Jan's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a must at summer cookouts. This version is made with simple ingredients and similar to what you'd pick up at a deli. There's enough crunch and flavor from all the fresh veggies. The pasta and veggies are coated in a sweet and creamy dressing that has the right amount of tang to balance the flavors. A little sweeter than most salads like this, it reminds us of a Hawaiian macaroni salad. The key to the dressing is using good mayonnaise.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Change Is Coming To Coke Zero Whether You Like It Or Not

We've already weathered so many changes in the last year, wouldn't it be nice if our favorite drinks just stayed the same? Unfortunately that isn't the case for Coke Zero as there's a new version of the popular no-calorie soft drink hitting shelves now. According to CNN, Coca-Cola announced that...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Thing You Can Do When Cooking Steak, According To Anthony Bourdain

Searing and grilling steak, if you'll pardon the pun, is a high-stakes endeavor. One wrong move and that beautiful, tender fillet you brought home from the butcher could be instantly transformed into a rubbery, gray chew toy. Sadly, scientists have yet to figure out how to turn back time and remedy an overcooked steak. But fortunately, the late, great Anthony Bourdain left behind some culinary gems and food advice, including how to avoid ruining a perfectly good steak.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Obsessed With Its Chocolate Covered Almonds

As a huge brand that's wildly popular among its loyalists, Costco has plenty of healthy snacks to keep its customers coming back for more. There are scores of options available for those who want to pick up something wholesome and delicious at the same time such as protein bars, dried fruit, nuts, keto-friendly granola, and crackers made with almond flour, just to name a few.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Ina Garten Tip Makes Cutting Corn Off The Cob Even Easier

During the summer, few things are more satisfying than some delicious, fresh corn on the cob. According to Green Giant, corn is the third most popular vegetable in the entire country, just behind broccoli and carrots. So, if you're not the one eating it, you're probably the one prepping it for someone else that loves it. And it makes total sense why corn is so popular — the versatile starch is perfect for adding a tasty, fresh flavor to salads, succotash, chowder, tacos, and so much more.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Martha Stewart Is Giving Away Boxes Of Wine. Here's How To Get One

Martha Stewart may be known mostly for her kitchen skills and consummate sense of design, but as a new offering from her Martha Stewart Wine Company, she's curating three-bottle wine boxes from wineries all over the world. And as a "one-time offer for new customers" to the site, you can get your first box for free, paying only shipping and taxes, which comes to just $14.95. That's less than the average cost of a single high-quality bottle of wine, which is quite the bargain!
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Mashed

Aarón Sánchez's Tip For Perfectly Cooked Steak

Of all the cooking techniques and dishes that we home chefs really want to master – properly deglazing a pan, roasting a flawless Thanksgiving turkey, or creating the creamiest risotto - this one is always at the top of the list: a perfectly cooked steak. So of course we turn to celebrity chefs to learn their secrets for giving these pricey cuts loads of flavor, juiciness, and just the right amount of red in the center. As a "MasterChef" judge, cookbook author, and New Orleans restauranteur (via his website), chef Aarón Sánchez knows exactly how to cook a great steak.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Nestlé's New PB&J Cookie Dough Has This Interesting Twist

Cookie dough just might be the perfect snack. Not only does it transform into a plate of delicious cookies in about 15 minutes or less, but it is also a famously delicious standalone treat (albeit not exactly recommended by health professionals), when simply eaten raw straight from the package. In fact, nibbling on cookie dough before putting in the oven can almost certainly bring back fun childhood memories of baking and creating your own special concoctions. But now, Nestlé Toll House has found a way to ramp up the nostalgia factor even more with the release of their new specialty flavored cookie dough.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Carvel's New Mini Churro Ice Cream Topping Has People Excited

Though ice cream is delicious all year-round, summer is the season to really enjoy it. With new flavors always coming out in the summer, there's always something creamy and wonderful to try. And as always, Carvel is not going to disappoint you. Carvel's ice cream cakes are a delightful treat, especially since they're filled with their signature Crunchies that give the dessert more texture and sweetness. Now, Carvel's taking their Crunchies to the next level with a new mini churro ice cream topping.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore Recipe

Chicken cacciatore is the type of dish you order out. Making it at home may feel like biting off more than you can chew — pun intended. But now, Jamie Monkkonen, who blogs and shares recipes at Vibrantly G-Free, has created a recipe for an Instant Pot version of chicken cacciatore that transforms this fancy-feeling meal into an accessible dish anyone can cook up, and in well under an hour.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Subway's Turkey Cali: What You Need To Know Before You Order

Whether you're the type of person who heads to Subway for your daily lunch break, or only sets food in the store when you get a random craving for a yummy Italian BMT, it's clear the sandwich chain has something for everyone. If you've been anywhere near a Subway or their social media accounts lately, you might have heard the chain debuted a brand new menu this week – complete with new ingredient customizations, wraps, and six new subs — as part of their Eat Fresh Refresh campaign (via PR Newswire). And we couldn't be more thrilled! Trevor Haynes, head of Subway's North American Division, tells Today that the menu revamp is their biggest in decades, which means there's likely a lot of great things in store.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Aldi Has So Many Lemon-Flavored Snacks Right Now

Shoppers at low-cost grocery chain Aldi may have noticed an abundance of lemon-flavored snacks at the moment. There's a very good reason for that, and it's all for a good cause. As Aldi explained on its website, for every lemon-themed item with the Alex's Lemonade Stand logo purchased, the grocery store chain will make a donation to families of children diagnosed with cancer, up to $1 million.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Ruby Tuesday's New 'Libby's BBQ' Menu

Ruby Tuesday has introduced an entirely new line of BBQ-style entrées, just in time for the summer season. Known as "Libby's BBQ," the limited-time menu will be available at all Ruby Tuesday locations between now and September, reports Chew Boom. Developed in Ruby Tuesday's own test kitchens, Libby's BBQ began...
RecipesLongview News-Journal

Charred sweet corn is the star of the versatile summer salad

There seem to be as many methods as cooks. Do you steam, boil, microwave? Do you grill, and if so, in the husks or out? (Or do you get fancy and pull back the husks, put butter or an ice cube inside, rewrap and proceed?) Maybe you prefer your corn...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor Might Surprise You

In the past few years, there has been an abundance of unique ice cream flavors popping up in the market. As Bustle reported, boutique shop Salt & Straw is known for innovative flavors like Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper, Avocado & Oaxacan Chocolate Fudge, and even Black Olive Brittle & Goat Cheese.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Olive Garden Parmesan Crusted Chicken Recipe

For many people, Olive Garden is a great place to get together with friends and catch up over some unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks. But sometimes you just want to enjoy a big plate of Olive Garden's delicious and filling dishes without having to leave the comfort of your own home. Fortunately, while recreating restaurant dishes at home can seem like a daunting task, it may be simpler than you think to whip up a dinner of Olive Garden's Parmesan Crusted Chicken right in your own kitchen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy