Mahomes: 'Toe's feeling great,' excited to attempt another Super Bowl run
With his toe injury on the mend, Patrick Mahomes is feeling eager for the opportunity to win another Super Bowl. "The toe's feeling great," Mahomes told NFL Network's Patrick Claybon. "I'm out here playing golf, being able to walk around the course. I've been running, cutting, jumping, throwing, doing it all. So, I'm just excited to get back to training camp and have another chance to make a run at it and win the Super Bowl this year."www.thescore.com
