Full Trailer for New Anthology 'American Horror Stories' Teases a Return to Murder House, Evil Santa, and More
FX on Hulu has released the official trailer for American Horror Stories, giving us an actual look at what this new anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will be. The anthology is a spinoff of sorts from the flagship FX series American Horror Story (a new installment of which is also on the horizon), and cuts down the amount of time that Murphy has to muck up a story even further. Indeed, each episode of American Horror Stories tells is own, self-contained horror story, so you'll get a beginning, middle, and end with each installment.collider.com
