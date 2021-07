Two months ago, we got our first look at the Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro as the renders of both these phones were shared by Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech. These renders were based on actual images of the phones shared by a source & we got to know that this time, Google is going all out with the design. There is no longer the same design language that we have seen in the Pixel series so far. Now, the full specifications of both these phones are also here, and again, these were shared by John from FrontPageTech. There are some really interesting things to note here, which we are going to talk about in this article.