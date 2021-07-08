NimFest set to return live music to Newport's waterfront

After a year of not taking place due to COVID-19, NimFest is returning to King Park on 125 Wellington Ave. in Newport. Starting on July 11, the festival will have acts performing in the park’s gazebo every Sunday in July & August starting at 3 p.m. Just like in past years, each performance of NimFest is free; all ages and leashed pets are welcome to attend. Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are encouraged and there will be no rain dates. For the 14th year, the series of performances will be presented by the city of Newport with a gift from the Hamilton Family Foundation.